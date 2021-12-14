Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly star in the trailer for her new movie

Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly live a media and fiery romance that began precisely in the filming of Midnight in the Switchgrass the new movie in which they share a cast with Bruce Willis, Emilie hirsch Y Lukas haas.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly with Randall Emmett and his wife, Lukas Haas and Emilie Hirsch
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly with Randall Emmett and his wife, Lukas Haas and Emilie Hirsch

The movie trailer was recently released and we got to see the actors in action, in a hand-to-hand fight.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker