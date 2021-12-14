Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly star in the trailer for her new movie

Megan fox Y Machine Gun Kelly live a media and fiery romance that began precisely in the filming of Midnight in the Switchgrass the new movie in which they share a cast with Bruce Willis, Emilie hirsch Y Lukas haas.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly with Randall Emmett and his wife, Lukas Haas and Emilie Hirsch

The movie trailer was recently released and we got to see the actors in action, in a hand-to-hand fight.

In the fight sequence, Kelly approaches her with a knife before Fox takes it out of her hand and throws a few punches at her.

The movie is based on the true story of the Texas serial killer, Robert Benjamin Rhoades.

Fox and Kelly, 31, met on the set of the new movie in March of last year. At the time, producer and director Randall Emmett captioned a photo with the stars saying: “Amazing day on set with two talented baddies …”.

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox, and director Randall Emmett on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. (Instagram)



Fox praised Kelly in a recent interview, calling him a “gifted by nature”.

“I don’t know if people understand what a good actor he is”he told ET about his co-star. “He’s so charismatic and he’s so naturally talented and he’s so intense. “

In May 2020, a source told Us Weekly that the co-stars “they definitely got hooked” shortly after meeting on set.

“They started out as friends and their relationship grew from there. Megan thinks MGK is a really cool guy and their relationship just got more romantic.”revealed the source.

Reports that Fox and Kelly began dating emerged in May, the same month the actress split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Instagram)

In a cover story with Nylon, Megan Fox opened up about her feelings when meeting the ‘love race’ singer for the first time. “I looked into his eyes, I felt the most pristine, gentlest and purest spirit,” he said. “My heart broke immediately and I knew I was screwed.”