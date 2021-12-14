Meet the luxurious and exclusive mansion of Kylie Jenner in Holmby Hills, California

The Kardashian Clan / Jenner It not only stands out for its luxurious and media lives but also for its large and luxurious mansions. This is the case of the youngest of the family, Kylie Jenner, who in addition to setting up a company with the cosmetics industry has bought an ostentatious Mansion for $ 36.5 million.

The mansion of Kylie It was designed by Gala Asher, the same mega-mansion developer who also built and sold Kris. Jenner a $ 12 million property in the Palm Desert resort community of La Quinta, California. like the Mansion of his mother, that of Kylie jenner It is a monolithic one-story structure with high ceilings, massive glass walls that disappear in a fusion of interior and exterior perfect for the typical Southern California lifestyle.

Image: ABC

The Mansion from Kylie jenner how could it be otherwise, it is in a very exclusive area, it looks like a walled fortress, with security cameras and its own guardhouse with bathroom and kitchen. Most of the public rooms in the Mansion they open directly, through glass walls, to the landscaped central courtyard.

Image: ABC

This style of Mansion This is because it is designed for large-scale entertainment, so all the interiors open up and are oriented towards the common outdoor spaces. The kitchen has an elegant European style and features a variety of designer appliances.

Image: ABC

In addition to the beautiful common spaces and rooms, In the Mansion from Kylie jennerThere are two guest suites with private entrances and patios, two additional guest apartments with their own private living rooms and kitchenettes. The Mansion It also has many more amenities that make living in it a luxury: there are several bar counters, game rooms, a gym, a giant home theater and an outdoor projection screen.

Image: The Spanish

The courtyard of the Mansion It stands out for the central pool with inverted edges, which gives the feeling that it does not end, dominated by an island with a palm tree. For garden areas Kylie jenner It has been decided on the square stone tiles surrounded by grass, which gives the effect of puzzles.