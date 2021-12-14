Medicine is scarce, there are no detainees, they claim – Luces del Siglo

Carlos Ramos maintained that in addition to the fact that to date there have been no detainees, it has not been proven that the distributors were owned by politicians.

MONTERREY, NL.- Three years after starting the dismantling of the drug sales and distribution system due to alleged acts of corruption indicated by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the shortage continues in the country and there are no detainees, claimed representatives of the pharmaceutical industry.

Carlos Ramos, executive director of the National Association of Health Supplies Distributors, said that in addition to the fact that to date there have been no detainees, it has not been proven that the distributors were owned by politicians.

“First they said that the distributors, all of them, were owned by politicians, that is, the top 10, but none of the 10 companies is owned by any politician, and they continue to mention it, but of the 10, one of them, they say , is Birmex, which is a parastatal company.

“They came and slapped, with an alleged corruption, which to this day has not been proven.”

Juan de Villafranca, director of the Mexican Association of Pharmaceutical Laboratories, added that it was also accused that a few concentrated purchases, and it has been explained that since it is such a specialized logistics, this is how it works in other countries.

But also in Mexico that group of 10 companies has in turn agreements with regional distributors, which allowed them to reach the last mile, something that today the federal government remains unsolved.

In the United States, de Villafranca said, there are three companies that distribute 92 percent of the drugs; in Chile there are also three, with 90 percent; in France four, with 97 percent, and in Germany six, who serve 100 percent.

Ramos described that another argument referred to is that the general purchase of medicines amounted to between 80 thousand and 100 thousand million pesos in previous six-year periods.

“But half corresponded to the consolidated purchase of Social Security, which included both patent medicine and generic medicines.

“The other half corresponded to the Popular Insurance purchases and to the purchases that each state made on its own, under a mechanism that each one determined.”

