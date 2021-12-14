Medicinatelevision.tv, the largest audiovisual health platform is born!

Medicinatelevision.tv is born, the largest health and wellness video platform in Spanish, making relevant audiovisual content available to the population through entertaining and attractive audiovisual formats.

It is a specialized space of scientific rigor that has, among its various channels, informative videos, live events, documentaries, interviews, etc., in order to inform, accompany, and empower patients.

Medicinatelevision.tv is a new distribution window for professionals, companies and institutions, specialized in health content

The productions of medicinatelevision.tv have the collaboration of professionals of the stature of pediatrician and popularizer Jesus Garrido, the doctor Cesar Carballo or the dermatologist Elia Roó, among others, and with the support of Patient Associations, Scientific Societies, Professional Associations and the Pharmaceutical Industry.

“Google and YouTube have become consultation platforms for everyone, but they are websites in which quality and rigorous content is mixed with videos that are really dangerous to health”, explains José Manuel Fernández Muñiz, CEO of Medicina Televisión, “That is why we believe that a platform that groups content that positively impacts people’s health from the rigor and being a reliable source of information is necessary”.

Through a simple and intuitive navigation, based on a channel structure and a powerful search engine, a unique user experience is offered without advertising, perfect for all those who need it.

Another of the functionalities that the platform has is the possibility of broadcasting live events focused on both healthcare professionals and patients.

About Medicine Television

Medicine Television has more than 20 years of experience in the development and production of health content on television and digital environments.

The company understands audiovisual communication as a tool to inform about people’s health, and is based on two fundamental points: