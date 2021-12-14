Matrix: resurrections: Tom Hardy could have cameo in film with Keanu Reeves | Venom | Warner Bros. | Matrix 4 | Movies and series

While the world’s attention is on Spider-Man: no way home, Matrix: resurrections It is also one of the most anticipated movies for science fiction fans. In fact, the previews presented anticipated that Lana Wachowski’s version will keep the essence of the previous installments. But did you know that this film could be related to Marvel and Sony?

When Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiered, one of the production executives confirmed that because the shoot shared the city of San Francisco with Matrix 4, some sequences from the plot starring Keanu Reeves made it to the final cut. Now, it has been revealed that a similar situation could happen with the new Warner Bros. bet.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros

An unexpected crossover

In that sense, in an interview with Den of Geek (via Collider), Jessica henwick, one of the new faces of the franchise of the Wachowski sisters, announced that a possible cameo of the popular Eddie Brock could get to ‘sneak’ into the film.

“We were shooting in San Francisco at the same time as Venom 2, and I met Tom Hardy. And so, Tom Hardy and I are running in the background of one of the scenes . And I’m very curious to see if they even included it ”.

Tom Hardy could have a cameo in Matrix 4. Photo: Composition / Sony Pictures

Likewise, the actress also commented that, just because she liked being on the set despite the fact that she did not have to film scenes, it is also possible that we can see her out of character.