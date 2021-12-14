Match summary Rayadas vs Atlas (2-1). GOALS

Striped did his homework on the Lap Semifinal and came from behind to traced 2-1 to Atlas at the Steel Giant (2-2 global), and will face Tigres Femenil in another Royal Final, the fifth in the history of Liga MX Femenil.

The tally between the royal clubs it is dominated by the auriazules, with three finals won against those directed by Eva Espejo, who have barely conquered one, in the Apertura 2019.

In the first half the regias dominated, who insisted on the attack seeking to equalize the global score, but they were not forceful to take the front, with four shots on goal that They went straight into the hands of the goalkeeper Ana Gaby Paz.

The meeting had a controversial action at minute 23, when Diana Evangelista took a shot that hit Fernanda Pérez in the hand, but the whistler did not mark the action and determined a corner kick.

The rojinegras had their first clear option at minute 41 and They only needed one to go ahead at halftime, when Alison González beat Cadena’s back in a pass into space and scored the first before the departure of Alejandría Godínez.

At 50 ‘Alejandría Godínez could not keep a ball in a corner kick, which gave Atlas a double chance, with a shot by Norma Hernández and another by Fernanda Pérez, but between a defense and the goalkeeper they ended up avoiding the second of the visiting team.

The Albiazules discounted on aggregate at 55 ‘after a great individual play by Aylin Avilez on the left, who went into the area and put a diagonal so that Christina Burkenroad only pushed her. And they had another at 57 ‘with a shot from Rebeca Bernal that hit the crossbar.

Desirée Monsiváis appeared in the heads up with the rival goalkeeper after being enabled by a long pass from Cadena, but the striker from Rayados could not define well and the ball went to the side of the goal.

The global tie fell to 62 ‘, with a shot from Diana Evangelista from long distance to beat Ana Gaby, unstoppable, to give victory to the locals, with a great performance from Burkenroad, who entered the substitution at half time and worked by scoring a goal and an assist.

The Final of the Liga MX Femenil will begin this Friday, December 17 between Rayadas and Tigres Femenil, with the first match at BBVA and the Vuelta on the 20th at the University Stadium.