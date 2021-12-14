Marvel would like Emily Blunt and John Krasinski for Fantastic 4, El Siglo Coahuila

With production on Fantastic Four underway, Marvel will have to announce its leads soon.

When it comes to “Reed Richards” and his wife “Sue Storm,” the favorite choice of many fans is the married couple, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who they claim have already received the offer from the producers of the new tape.

“Marvel Studios apparently made another offer for both actors. It has not been said if it was also rejected,” says Mike Sutton, in a comment collected by Geekosity.

And it is that that same medium affirms that, although the actress rejected the role once, Marvel seems to make the attempt again to make her change her mind, this because the executives would be aware that the fandom wants them to give life to the characters .

Both actors have shown the strong chemistry between them with A quiet place, in addition to handling action scenes very well, which makes them perfect candidates to star in the famous couple from the comics.

So far, neither Marvel Studios nor Disney have commented on the matter, however, last year Krasinski stated during an interview that he would be more than willing to play the leader of the first Marvel family.

“I would love to be a part of the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they are so much fun, but I also think they are very well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what they think, but if they are considering me for ‘Mr. Fantastic ‘, keep doing it because I would love it, ”he said.

For now, the only thing that is known is that Fantastic Four will be directed by Jon Watts, although its release date has not yet been announced.