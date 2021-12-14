Martinoli won the night of the Atlas vs León for what he did at the climax of the TV Azteca broadcast

Photo: Getty Images

During the transmission of the Liga MX final on TV Azteca, the chronicler Christian Martinoli had a great gesture with his teammate David Medrano, who is a fan of Altas, as he let him narrate Julio Furch’s shot in the penalty shootout, with which the red and black were crowned.

After Camilo Vargas saved Luis Montes’s shot, everything was served for the Zorros to win the game, so Martinoli gave the microphone to Medrando, who was reporting from the field of play.

“Mr. Medrano, we leave you this possible moment, after 70 years. If this is going to happen, an athlete of all stripes has to say it, so, Mr. Medrano, Julio Furch’s shot against Cota, a possible championship after 70 and a half years for Atlas, is for Mr. David Medrano ”, he commented Christian.

So David took the floor and calmly began to say: “Julio Furch looms from the right, on his shoulders the great responsibility of ending the curse. The Argentine striker appeared at important moments… ”, but Medrano burst into joy when he saw that the player scored the winning goal with all the fans who were at the Jalisco stadium.

After the euphoria, David Medrano continued: “The red and black of the Atlas become champions of Mexican soccer. I did not think that I would have to live a moment of this type, more than 70 years, Mr. Martinoli ”.

This December 13, Medrano thanked his partner for the gesture, because on his Twitter account he wrote: “Thank you very much, Christian Martinoli. Detail for life “, and his colleague replied:” hug, Mr. Medrano, you know the respect, admiration and affection that I have for you. Congratulations on the title you always dreamed of ”.

Another of the important moments of the game in which Martinoli demonstrated his mastery as a narrator was during the 80th minute when Edgar Zaldívar had the opportunity to liquidate the red and black from the atlas because after Furch shot against the goal, Rodolfo Cota deflected it and the bounce came to Edgar.

The goal was completely empty and Zaldívar finished off with his head, but the ball went to the goalkeeper’s hands. “Holy Mother! Zaldívar, holy mother of all gods! It is incredible what just happened in the León area, it cannot be believed, it has no explanation. The ball hit the bell and Zaldívar had the goal of glory. The 70 years who were going to hell and could not push her without a goalkeeper! Incredible what happened. In this stadium they are scary, doctor, let’s go ”, said Christian Martinoli.

