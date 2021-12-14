Marco García and Alek Álvarez train with Sporting Lisbon

Marco García and Alek Álvarez, players of Pumas, they are training with him Sporting Lisbon, particularly with the category B of the Portuguese club, and the invitation marks that they will be there around 15 days, a term that would be fulfilled next week.

The visit of the university youth players is due to the fact that they were invited by the Lisbon club itself, in order to continue with the monitoring that Sporting has been doing on both; However, the fact that they are training there does not guarantee that they will stay in Europe, although it is an important step so that both the midfielder and the defender continue to be observed by the people of the team where he debuted. Cristiano Ronaldo in 2002.

In the just finished Tournament Scream Mexico A21, Marco García played 10 games with the first team of Pumas, starting in four, and managed to score a goal. And it was just in this semester that the squad returned to the First Division, after having been active with Pumas Tabasco, of the Expansion League. While Alek Álvarez debuted in the recent season and had participation in six games, although only in one he was part of the starting 11, although most of his career has been with the Pumas Sub 20.

The Pumas player who recently emigrated to Europe was the central defender Johan Vasquez, who after the past Tokyo Olympics came to Genoa from Italy.

