Marco García and Alek Álvarez, Pumas players, train with Sporting de Lisboa

The feline homegrown players requested permission to work 10 days with the Portugal team, pending a final loan or transfer proposal.

MEXICO – The homegrown players of Pumas, Marco Garcia Y Alek Alvarez they will train 10 days with him Sporting Lisbon from Portugal, in search of the European dream.

Sources confirmed to ESPN that both youths requested special permission from the National University Club board to travel to Portugal and train with him Sporting, the club from which Cristiano Ronaldo emerged.

Marco García hopes to earn a chance in Portuguese soccer. Imago7

Marco Antonio Garcia, 21 years old, played 10 games with a total of 334 minutes and a goal in the last League tournament, in which he also participated in two Liguilla games.

For its part, Alek Álvarez Bermúdez, 18, made her debut in MX League on September 12, on Date 8 against Chivas, and played a total of six matches in the Regular Phase and another in the Final Phase, for 169 minutes with one match as a starter.

The informants of Pumas they said to ESPN that for now there is no offer from the Sporting Lisbon to the University Club for García and Álvarez, although the 10-day test in Lisbon could give them the opportunity to gain the trust of coach Rubén Amorim, in which case a formal proposal for a transfer could come, either on loan or permanently .

Both elements emerged from the basic forces of Pumas requested permission from the board of directors to train in Portugal, while the rest of the first team takes vacations after falling in the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021.