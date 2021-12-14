Man in prison for recording explicit content in the subway for OnlyFans

The 37-year-old Briton was sentenced to 16 months in jail for the incident. When questioned, he explained that he uploaded the videos because people pay to see it.

A British man ended up being arrested after being charged with exhibitionism in the subway of the European country, after recording himself performing obscene actions and later uploading it to OnlyFans

In the registry the subject can be seen urinating in the transport seats and carrying out sexual acts that he recorded and published on the well-known adult content platform.

The protagonist of the videos is about Nikki darke, 37, who on October 7 had to face justice according to local media.

For these acts he was accused of offending public decency, a charge to which four of criminal damages and three for taking obscene photographs of children.

On December 3, Darke was sentenced to 16 months in prison. In addition, the defendant received a Sexual Harassment Prevention Order that will be in effect for ten years. The latter prohibits take photos or videos in any public space.

The man was accused of not only committing these acts in the subway, but of recording it and publishing it on OnlyFans under the pseudonym “Public Pervert”. He was also posted on Twitter under the same username.

After being caught, Darke claimed in an interview that he did “stupid things on the internet at the request of people who they paid on the internet”.

The indecent images of minors were found when his cell phone was seized by the authorities.

One more

On December 6, a similar situation occurred in a airport of unknown locality. This time the OnlyFans celebrity was a 23-year-old woman who in 2020 recorded the content to upload to the application. The young woman was arrested while on the run from the law.

Now she will have to face the law for the video of more than a minute in which she is seen undressing while the passengers passed after her. In addition, British media have reported that their OnlyFans account records several cases of exhibitionism.

