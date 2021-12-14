MacOS Monterey 12.1 with SharePlay, Apple Music voice plan and more news now available

After several weeks of traditional beta versions, Apple has finally released the macOS Monterey version 12.1 stable with several of the novelties presented at WWDC21 that had yet to be released. The update is now available from all the usual channels.

IMessage protection for minors arrives and a new design in Photo Memories





The main novelty of this version is SharePlay, which allows us to share content with other people through a FaceTime video call. Movies, series, songs or even the screen of the device itself, something that can be very useful to be able to give technical help to another person who is far away.

At the moment SharePlay works with Apple TV (both in rentals or purchases as in Apple TV +) and in Apple Music. Little by little, third-party services will also have the option of being able to add their content to SharePlay, something that Twitch has already done.

Another novelty of this version are the protection measures in iMessage for minors, something that had some controversy for privacy reasons and that forced Apple to clarify its terms publicly. We will also have the possibility of using the Apple Music voice plan, which gives us access to Apple’s music catalog for 4.99 euros per month but only through voice commands. Finally, the Photos application launches a new design for the memories that it automatically generates in the section with the same name.

This update is free, and as it is stable we recommend that everyone install it. You can let the Mac do it automatically, or you can do it manually by going into System Preferences and the ‘Software Update’ section. If you don’t have macOS Monterey installed yet, doing so will install this version directly for you.