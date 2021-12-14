Luis Gerardo Méndez is not running out of projects

Although he had already had some participations in Mexican soap operas, the actor Luis Gerardo Mendez (39) rose to Latin American fame in 2013 with the film ‘We the noble’, one of the highest grossing in the history of his country. From there it received a push with which to date it continues to rise.

Then came the series The crows club from Netflix, a project in which he developed as a co-product from 2015 to 2019, a fact that also led him to open his own production company called Cowboy Cinema that has reached international agreements with other important companies.

Your jump to Hollywood He already gave it too and has recorded movies with Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler, Kirsten stewart and sure the list will continue to grow. Luis Gerardo is a man who is always in projects and in constant acting transformation.

Just presented The Envoys, an original series of Paramount +, in which he shares credits with the Spanish Miguel Angel Silvestre, and also just finished production on a new Netflix comedy, Me time, starring Kevin hart Y Mark Wahlberg, in which he will play Belascoarán, a Mexican Sherlock Homes.

Nor can we forget his appearance in the third season of Narcos 3 for which he had to gain 13 kilos and thus be able to play the policeman Victor Tapia. And recently another dream, personal and acting, has been fulfilled, being the cover of the magazine for the first time Rolling Stones for all Ibero-America.

For the Mexican, job offers they do not end, and although he assures that he loves what his job does, one of his goals for next year is to have more time for himself and his loved ones.