Louis Vuitton puts Rihanna’s brand on hiatus due to the crisis caused by the pandemic

Not even Rihanna is spared from the economic ravages caused by the pandemic: the one who was the first woman to run a private label within the French luxury conglomerate LVMH, with Fenty, has been forced to close down. For now, its beauty and cosmetic lines, Fenty Beauty, and its lingerie lines, Savage X Fenty, are saved from burning.

As surprising as the 2019 launch of Fenty, the luxury fashion brand that Robyn Rihanna Fenty put on the market under the auspices of the French giant LVMH has been the news of its closure.

This was announced a few days ago. The reason? the economic crisis that surrounds the planet and that is one more secondary effect of the pandemic. “Rihanna and LVMH have made a joint decision to put their Europe-based daily fashion line on hold, pending better conditions,” they said in a statement.

The 33-year-old singer and actress (whose fortune Forbes figures at 500 million euros, US $ 598 million) created in 2017 a range of makeup and cosmetics, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin (on sale at Sephora) directed: “To all women of the world, of any skin tone, personality, attitude, culture or race. I wanted everyone to feel included, that is the real reason why I created this cosmetic line ”.

“You should never put on makeup out of obligation, or give the impression of wearing a uniform. We must enjoy our freedom, be able to take risks and try something new or different, “said the singer in one of her presentations.

By the end of 2018, Fenty Beauty had billed US $ 250 million. The success was so overwhelming that the entrepreneur was forced to temporarily put her musical career on hold (her latest album, Anti, is from 2016) to meet the requirements of her new creature.

Taking advantage of the dazzling success of her beauty ranges, Rihanna then opted for lingerie, launching Savage X Fenty on the market, a brand that bet on realistic proposals that were adapted to the true shapes of real women (which are not those of the catwalks) without giving up the fabrics, designs and sexy details as proven in their shows, broadcast by Amazon Prime Video.

The result of that successful derivative was the proposal formulated in May 2019 by LVMH to include in its list of high fashion brands (Vuitton, Dior, Bulgari, Loewe, Givenchy …) that of the singer who did not even think about it, thanking her in this way In networks, the initiative that made her the first woman to run her own brand in the French holding company: “Today is a great day for culture. Thank you Arnault for believing in this little girl who was born on the left shore of an island and giving her the opportunity to grow up with you in LVMH. This is the proof that nothing is impossible. Praise God ”., The artist explained.