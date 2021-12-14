Live-action adaptation of Mega Man for Netflix confirmed

(Photo: Capcom)

Video game adaptations on the big screen are having a rich project present: the second film adaptation of Sonic, the live-action film of Uncharted opens in 2022 and there is another project that has Chris Pratt as Mario Bros. Recently in the television format, the people of Riot premiere Arcane in Netflix, series that enters directly among the most important productions of the year, and the adaptation of Halo. Now the movie of Megaman.

According to the IGN site, production has begun, it is progressing, but its premiere will not be soon: “it is in a very early stage of development ” sources close to the film confirmed. Netflix has not yet made the project official or commented on it, but Supermarché, the film’s production company, left clues about this announcement on its website.

The creative duo made up of Henry joost Y Ariel schulman will be responsible for the adaptation. They both come from working with Power, movie starring Jamie foxx for Netflix. It is true that for more than three years Megaman was announced for a live action adaptation, it was in 2018 days after the release of Mega man 11. Back then, the same directors sounded already for the adaptation, but for 20th Century Fox.

It should be noted that this character is a video game classic, specifically from the company Capcom. It also had several series and animated films given its importance and fans around the world. Its origin dates back to the late eighties in Japan and under the name of Rockman. It was created by Keiji Inafune and participated in countless products throughout the years. Finally he will have his version with real actors.

Although there is no confirmed date yet, it is expected that the adaptation of Megaman premieres exclusively in Netflix.

