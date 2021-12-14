“Little Babies”: Little Mix celebrates its 10th anniversary

U.S-. Little mix it will be about to take a break, but that does not mean that the young women cannot take the time to remember their beginnings. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards Y Jade Thirlwall They remembered how the group, when Jesy Nelson was part of it, won the eighth edition of the British talent show The X Factor. The band members celebrated their 10th anniversary.

“10 years since we won The X Factor. The moment that changed our lives the most. Thank you for all the support during the last decade xxx, “he wrote Little mix in Instagram along with a video tribute in homage to its tenth anniversary. In this Pinnock, Edwards Y Thirlwall take turns talking about what they felt when they took first place in The X Factor.

In the video the trio holds a photo of them with the former member jesy Nelson and his mentor Tulisa Contostavlos as they celebrated their victory on the stage of The X Factor in December 2011. Little mix became the first group to win the show. “Look at us, little babies. Wow! And you could see it in our faces, we didn’t expect that. It’s crazy, ”he said Pinnock.

“This was the event that most changed the lives of all of us, without a doubt. Winning The X Factor when we thought we wouldn’t even make it to the first week. And Tulisa’s face too, I literally loved Tulisa so much. She was a rock throughout the whole experience. But yeah, this makes me so happy. Look what we did ”, he reflected Edwards. Earlier this month the group announced that they will be taking a hiatus after their next Confetti tour.

“Once again, I can’t even remember this happening, to be honest. But as you can see, I was quite animated in my expression, as we all were. Tulisa is our sister, she has been and always will be, and honestly it is one of the reasons we are here and we even managed to win. We will always be grateful to Tulisa. We love her very much, “he said. Thirlwall.