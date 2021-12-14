Leonardo DiCaprio’s strange collection: celebrities and their hobbies

A hobby is a hobby that is based on doing extra activities to pass the time. It is also a regular activity that is done to enjoy, generally during free time, not in a professional or paid way. Hobbies include collecting items, such as Leonardo DiCaprio does and themed objects, participating in creative and artistic activities, playing sports, or looking for other diversions. Participation in hobbies encourages the acquisition of substantial skills and knowledge in that area.

Beginning with Justin Bieber, Canadian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose singles “One Time” and “One Less Lonely Girl” made the top twenty on the Billboard Hot 100. Justin In addition to being a successful star, she has her own hobby of clearing herself from the cameras. The “Purpose” performer who won the Grammy Award for “Best Dance Recording”; she is a fan of a toy that requires great intelligence and concentration. His hobby is assembling and disassembling rubik’s cubes, which Bieber accomplished in incredible speed.

We continue with another great music artist whose hobby is a sport in which he seems to do very well. Justin Timberlake, American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer; rose to fame as one of the two main vocalists and the youngest member of “NSYNC”. However, in his spare time, the musical star enjoys playing golf, a sport in which he is also successful as he has won several national championships.

Tom Hanks is a celebrity with a somewhat particular and unusual hobby. Hanks, an American actor and filmmaker, is one of the most popular and recognized movie stars in the world. Tom, who is also the fourth highest grossing actor in North America; He has a hobby of collecting which he has been doing for several years. The actor is dedicated to collecting old typewriters, managing to accumulate a large number of them.

Image: Infobae

Finally, we have Leonardo Dicaprio, American actor, film producer, and environmentalist. DiCaprio He is known worldwide for his role in the iconic film “Titanic” achieving eight times in the annual rankings of the highest paid actors in the world. However in his spare time Leonardo He enjoys his somewhat childish hobby as he loves collecting action figures. The actor has a large collection of these, but he is especially fond of “Star Wars” or “Star Wars” figures.



