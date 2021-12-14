León shelves the final of the Apertura 2021 and focuses on his next dream: the Club World Cup

After two and three finals in two and a half years, León’s new goal will be to win the place for the Club World Cup, said Jesús Martínez Murguía in an interview.

MEXICO.- The board of the Lion He does not see any inconvenience to the development of the final that they played against Atlas and considers that the rival is a worthy champion, so he shelves the Apertura 2021 to plan 2022 with the goal of winning the ticket of the Club World Cup.

Jesús Martínez Murguía, spoke with ESPN Digital and said that “we are all going through a difficult day at the club, as we were one step away from another drink. You have to accept when we win and when we lose. We still have to raise our faces and we know we have a rematch. Tomorrow we will return with more strength ”, indicated the president of the emeralds.

After two and three finals in two and a half years, León’s new goal will be to win the place for the Club World Cup, Jesús Martínez Murguía said in an interview. Imago7

The manager recognized the success of hiring Ariel Holan, who in less than five months managed to lead Lion to the final of Mexican soccer, in addition to winning his first international title under his command, defeating the Seattle Sounders in the 2021 Leagues Cup, in Las Vegas last September.

“A style of play has been achieved with Ariel, who has maintained the DNA of the club. We lost the first two games, including the defeat in the Campeón de Campeones de la Liga match against Cruz Azul. I always believe in projects, in the teacher ”, he added. Jesús Martínez Murguía.

2 Related

The leader points out that despite being one of the teams that played the most games and the ones with the most selected national teams, they were able to overcome important clubs such as América, Monterrey and Cruz Azul, because “that issue weighed on them and they could not reach the final as U.S. Holan was able to counter all this and we fought until the last minute for the title. “

This Monday, Lion The planning process began and on Tuesday the board of directors will meet with the coaching staff to define the team’s needs for Closing 2022. Jesús Martínez Murguía indicates that the local tournament is very important, but also winning the Concacaf Champions League and being able to participate in the Club World Cup.

“We will fight for a dream which is to win the Concacaf. We want to go to a world; that’s the club’s dream ”.

According to Martínez Murguía, the team will have ups and downs; Two reinforcements are intended, the position of which has not yet been decided and it is not ruled out that a weight reinforcement arrives. The continuity of Santiago Ormeño is a fact, although he has not added many minutes, since “Víctor Dávila was at a good time and it was Ariel’s decision to play; but I have a lot of faith in Santiago. I trust that the next tournament is going to play a lot ”.