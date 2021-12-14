Leader who supported CDG participated in plenary sessions of Morena

It seems insignificant but it is not, the Morenoist coordinator Gastón Arriaga Lacorte, who appears in a video supporting the Gulf Cartel (CDG), participated in the legislative and municipal government plenaries of the party of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Last week, Arriaga Lacorte became relevant after a video was released showing his support for the criminal group. “And up with the Gulf Cartel, you bastards!“he says facing the camera with music in the background. The man is an operator for the mayor of Ciudad Madero, Adrián Oseguera Kernion.

Gastón Arriaga worked in the Maderense city council as head of the Directorate of Neighborhood Councils, a position he left 2 years ago, said Mayor Oseguera himself.

Despite moving away from the public sector, Gastón Arriaga remained within the first circle of the Maderense politician, whom he accompanied in his reelection campaign. He also supported the candidates Nancy Ruiz Martínez and Nayeli Lara Monroy, now acting deputies.

After June 6, with the victory of Morena’s candidates for mayoralty and in the Legislative Power, the man returned to the shadows in the team of the mayor of Ciudad Madero to orchestrate the plan of the osegueristas representatives in Congress.

On August 12, 2021, the operator appeared at the main table of the first plenary of morenista legislators and legislators, together with the president of the National Elections Commission of Morena, Bertha Luján. A photograph remained of the meeting, where he poses with members of the State Committee.

Arriaga Lacorte again headed an act in Victoria at the end of September. With the charge as coordinator of the Morena advisory council He was present alongside Senator Guadalupe Covarrubias and Deputy Armando Zertuche, by then already elected legislative coordinator.

On September 25, at the closed-door meeting, Gastón Arriaga listened to the talks of Santiago Nieto Castillo, still as head of the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF); and from Senator Ricardo Monreal Ávila; among other speakers who spoke about the Morenista legislative agenda and work in town halls.

Morena sources consulted who requested anonymity assured that Arriaga Lacorte began to encourage people close to his political boss to work in the LXV Legislature.

Political Animal reported that the only position for the video was given by the mayor of Ciudad Madero, Adrián Oseguera Kernion, who denied that Arriaga Lacorte is a municipal official and indicated that since 2019 he works in the State Committee.

“Everyone is responsible for their actions and their drunkenness”, he assured before the media.

The mayor assured that Gastón Arriaga is his friend, but that he will not be responsible for his actions, but that he himself will have to give an explanation about the video.

In addition, he reported that the material was recorded at the beginning of 2020, “before the pandemic began.”