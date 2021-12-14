Larry Nassar victims reach $ 380 million settlement

Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics physician convicted of sexual abuse, has not paid compensation to his victims.

(CNN) – Larry Nassar’s victims reached a $ 380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and their insurers, according to John Manly, an attorney for Nassar’s multiple victims.

Manly called the agreement “historic” and said it prevailed as a result of “the courage and tenacity of the survivors.”

“These brave women publicly relived their abuse, in countless media interviews, so that not one more child would be forced to suffer physical, emotional or sexual abuse to pursue their dreams,” Manly said.

Settlement with Survivors approved by court; USA Gymnastics to exit bankruptcy https://t.co/dlkBU9bo6z – USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) December 13, 2021

The deal is part of USAG’s plan to emerge from bankruptcy. The organization has struggled to recover from the Larry Nassar scandal.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that the agreement, which also includes non-monetary commitments focused on the safety and well-being of athletes, will allow it to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of 2021.

This is the second nine-figure settlement for victims of Nassar’s abuse. In 2018, Michigan State University agreed to pay $ 500 million to settle lawsuits filed by 332 Nassar victims.

Nassar, a longtime physician for the US gymnastics team and Michigan State University, is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges. He was also sentenced to a state prison sentence of 40 to 175 years in Michigan after pleading guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

As part of a plea deal, he admitted to using his trusted medical position to assault and abuse girls under the guise of receiving medical treatment for approximately two decades.