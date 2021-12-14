Lady Gaga as Favorite: Golden Globes Filter List of All Award Nominees

U.S.- The Golden globe they already leaked the everyone’s list the actors, films and series nominated to one of the important accolades, being Lady Gaga one of the celebrities to position himself as one of the favorites to win it.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

Next January 9, 2022, will be the next delivery of one of the most important awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which year after year was transmitted by the NBCHowever, she broke all ties with them in March 2021.

For this reason, the association this Monday, December 13, released the complete list of all its nominations, including the name of Gaga with her participation in House of gucci, and that of Emma Stone, for Cruella, they have startled from all.

Internet

Belfast Coda Dune King richard The power of the dog

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano Don’t look up “Licorice Pizza Tick, Tick … BOOM! West side story

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog Will Smith – King richard Denzel Washington – Macbeth’s tragedy Mahershala Ali – Swan song Javier Bardem – Be the Ricardos

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes Olivia Colman – The lost daughter Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos Lady Gaga – Gucci’s house Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t look up Peter Dinklage – Cyrano Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … BOOM! Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza Anthony Ramos – In The Heights

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t look up Emma Stone – Cruella Rachel Zegler – West side story Marion Cotillard – Annette

House of Gucci. Internet

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar Jamie Dornan – Belfast Ciarán Hinds – Belfast Troy Kotsur – CODA Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast Ariana DeBose – West side story Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog Aunjanue Ellis – King richard Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Director – Film

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog” Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter” Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story” Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Best Original Soundtrack – Film

The French Office Charm The power of the dog Parallel mothers Dune

TV

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The big ones Hacks Only murders in the building Reserve dogs Ted lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish Nicholas Hoult – The great Steve Martin – Only murders in the building Martin Short – Only murders in the building Jason Sudeikis – Ted lasso

Cruella. Internet

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks Elle Fanning – The Great Issa Rae – Insecure Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession Billy Porter – Pose Jeremy Strong – Succession Omar Sy – Lupine Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba – In treatment Jennifer Aniston – The morning show Christine Baranski – The good fight Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale Michaela Jaé Rodríguez – Pose

Best Television Series – Drama

Lupine The Morning Show Pose Squid game Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The white lotus Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick Andie MacDowell – Maid Sarah Snook – Succession Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show Kieran Culkin – Succession Mark Duplass – The Morning Show Brett Goldstein – Ted lasso O Yeong-Su – Squid Game

Golden Globe. Internet

Source: New York Post