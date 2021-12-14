Lady Gaga as Favorite: Golden Globes Filter List of All Award Nominees
U.S.- The Golden globe they already leaked the everyone’s list the actors, films and series nominated to one of the important accolades, being Lady Gaga one of the celebrities to position himself as one of the favorites to win it.
Next January 9, 2022, will be the next delivery of one of the most important awards of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which year after year was transmitted by the NBCHowever, she broke all ties with them in March 2021.
For this reason, the association this Monday, December 13, released the complete list of all its nominations, including the name of Gaga with her participation in House of gucci, and that of Emma Stone, for Cruella, they have startled from all.
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King richard
- The power of the dog
- Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t look up
- “Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick … BOOM!
- West side story
- Best Actor in a Drama Movie
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The power of the dog
- Will Smith – King richard
- Denzel Washington – Macbeth’s tragedy
- Mahershala Ali – Swan song
- Javier Bardem – Be the Ricardos
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain – Tammy Faye’s eyes
- Olivia Colman – The lost daughter
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga – Gucci’s house
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
- Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo Dicaprio – Don’t look up
- Peter Dinklage – Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … BOOM!
- Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos – In The Heights
- Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t look up
- Emma Stone – Cruella
- Rachel Zegler – West side story
- Marion Cotillard – Annette
- Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
- Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan – Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The power of the dog
- Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Ariana DeBose – West side story
- Kirsten Dunst – The power of the dog
- Aunjanue Ellis – King richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
- Best Director – Film
- Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”
- Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”
- Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”
- Best Original Soundtrack – Film
- The French Office
- Charm
- The power of the dog
- Parallel mothers
- Dune
TV
- Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- The big ones
- Hacks
- Only murders in the building
- Reserve dogs
- Ted lasso
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult – The great
- Steve Martin – Only murders in the building
- Martin Short – Only murders in the building
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted lasso
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series: Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Elle Fanning – The Great
- Issa Rae – Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish
- Jean Smart – Hacks
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox – Succession
- Billy Porter – Pose
- Jeremy Strong – Succession
- Omar Sy – Lupine
- Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Uzo Aduba – In treatment
- Jennifer Aniston – The morning show
- Christine Baranski – The good fight
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodríguez – Pose
- Best Television Series – Drama
- Lupine
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid game
- Succession
- Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
- Jennifer Coolidge – The white lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell – Maid
- Sarah Snook – Succession
- Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
- Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin – Succession
- Mark Duplass – The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein – Ted lasso
- O Yeong-Su – Squid Game
Source: New York Post