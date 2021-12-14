lack of patient training

Juan Francisco Perán, president of the Spanish Diabetes Federation (FEDE).

80 percent of cases of type 2 diabetes They can be prevented but half of the patients receive no training on their disease. This is reflected by the National pact of this disease that has been presented by the Spanish Diabetes Federation (FEDE), a report with concrete measures to reduce the impact of a pathology that affects almost 6,000,000 people in Spain, and for which it will seek the support of all social health agents.

In this sense, FEDE has identified 13 problems, based on different medical and economic studies, and has proposed 13 solutions to them to respond to these needs, still without an adequate response. The main purpose of the proposed measures is to allocate the necessary resources to improve key areas such as diabetes training for patients and families; prevention or early diagnosis, in order to improve the care they receive for patients with type 2 diabetes, and avoid that their quality of life is reduced; as well as reducing hospitalizations and admissions to the emergency room.

“Half of these diagnosed patients do not receive any orientation about their disease, according to our data; to which is added that a high percentage are still undiagnosed. In both cases, the main reason is that the Administration does not provide the necessary resources neither in training nor for the adequate approach to the disease ”, he explains. Juan Francisco Perán, President of FEDE. The consequence, Perán points out, are “thousands of complications ranging from amputations to premature deaths from cardiovascular diseases, as well as an unaffordable burden for the health system of admissions to the emergency room and hospitalizations.”

In addition, the National Pact for type 2 diabetes reflects that “half of the patients who receive a diagnosis of diabetes are not informed or trained.” Likewise, it should also be taken into account that, according to data from the Spanish Diabetes Society (THIRST), in Spain 386,003 new cases of type 2 diabetes are diagnosed per year, that is, 1,057 per day. These figures make the economic burden of diabetes 8.2 percent of the total health budget 5,809 million euros per year, according to the Methodological Guide to estimate associated costs of diabetes.

“Type 2 diabetes has become one of the leading causes of cardiovascular disease, kidney failure and blindness, among other disabling comorbidities, which generate high human, social and economic costs ”, warns the president of the FEDE. The National Pact for type 2 diabetes includes problems and solutions in the fields of care, training, research and technology, among others. “The consequences of type 2 diabetes must be addressed from various fronts since this pathology, which affects almost 6,000,000 Spaniards, not only affects the health of people who suffer from it but also in different economic and social spheres such as education or innovation ”, indicates Perán.

Proposals of Health for the approach of diabetes

Proposals in the health field propose promoting effective awareness campaigns to carry out an early diagnosis of the alteration in carbohydrate metabolism, which affects almost 30 percent of the population. It is also intended to achieve a screening that allows to recognize patients with high-risk diabetes, since mortality due to this condition has increased, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) in their World Diabetes Report.

The National Pact for type 2 diabetes also requests the establishment of routine consultations to prevent and address chronic complications to alleviate the increase in comorbidities and decrease in the quality of life of patients. “Some programs have shown that intensive lifestyle surveillance could reduce the incidence of type 2 diabetes by 58 percent over 3 years. We want to highlight the importance of the doctor of Primary care can refer to the specialist depending on the pathologies that the patient presents “, adds the president of FEDE. For this reason, the FEDE proposes continuous, comprehensive and planned assistance and diabetes education in an individual, joint, continuous and personalized way.

More technology and health research and training

In addition, it is proposed to promote the use of new technologies in the autonomous communities that still do not have these resources. Real-time interactive telemedicine is used as a feasible mechanism for diabetes prevention programs and the evidence suggests that its results are maintained in the long term. It is also requested to invest in the research of new drugs and improve access to new cost-efficient insulins that have been shown to improve the quality of life of patients.

On the other hand, the importance of recognizing the continuous training of the health professional is indicated. “They should be trained in aspects that include modifications in the patient’s lifestyles, non-pharmacological management of risk factors, improve the approach to adherence and nutrition education in favor of unprocessed foods ”, comments the president of FEDE. Another of the proposals consists of the recovery of the figure of school nursing to offer health education from infancy.