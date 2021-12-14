La Jornada – Snoop Dogg announced online the Golden Globe nominees

New York. After widespread criticism led the Golden Globes organization to miss the televised awards ceremony and review its membership, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association went ahead with the announcement of its nominees. film and television awards, despite skepticism from the entertainment industry.

As it has for many years, the association convened reporters at the Beverly Hilton yesterday to announce their picks for the 79th Golden Globes, but this time there was no fanfare or immediate celebrity celebrations. Hollywood mostly shrugged.

The association, which typically has a handful of movie stars announcing nominees, this time called Snoop Dogg, who read the list in sunglasses and a red hat during a live stream on the Globes YouTube page. This year, most movie studios, PR firms and top-tier talent haven’t gotten very involved with the group, which removed its usual requirement that films be submitted for consideration. Critics have said it is too early for the association to return to business as usual. Some would prefer the Globes to go forever.

However, the body did its best to maintain its position in the awards season, handing out nominations to figures such as Will Smith. (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer), the great revelation of West side story Rachel Zegler, Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t look up), Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth), Ben affleck (The Tender Bar) and Lady Gaga (House of Gucci).

The nominations for best drama film went to him western gothic by jane campion The Power of the Dog, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune, the family drama CODA, the tennis biopic about Reinaldo Marcus Green King richard and Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical tape, Belfast.

The nominees for best comedy or musical were: Adam McKay’s apocalyptic Don’t Look Up, that of Paul Thomas Anderson located in the San Fernando Valley during the 70’s Licorice Pizza, West side story by Steven Spielberg, Tick, Tick … Boom! by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Cyrano by Joe Wright.

Belfast and The Power of the Dog tied with seven nominations. Netflix dominated the cinema sections with a total of 17 mentions. Succession, HBO led the television side with five nominations, including Best Drama Series and Actor in a Drama Series, for Jeremy Strong.

Multiple Latinos were nominated this year. In addition to Zegler and Miranda, among others, Anthony Ramos was nominated for best actor in a comedy or musical film for In The Heights, Javier Bardem for Best Dramatic Interpreter for Being the Ricardos, Ariana DeBose for Best Supporting Actress for West side story and Oscar Isaac for Best Actor in a Limited TV Series for Scenes from a Marriage.

Parallel Mothers by Pedro Almodóvar is listed in the section for best foreign film, and Charm from Disney, located in Colombia and with a broadly Latino cast, in the best animated film.

Typically, such honors would unleash a flurry of delight among the nominees and their studios, who would tout their triumphs on social media and phone calls with journalists. Yesterday morning, no nominee immediately celebrated, at least publicly.

The press association claims that in the nine months since its 2021 gala, it has been reformed.

Thus, the group added a diversity director, revised its board of directors, added 21 new members, including six black journalists; brought in the NAACP for a five-year partnership, and updated its code of conduct.

“This has been a year of change and reflection for the association,” added newly elected president Helen Hoehne.

All this occurred after the newspaper Los Angeles Times He detailed some of the unethical behavior of the association and revealed that its 87 voting members did not include any black journalists. The studios said they would boycott the Globes and more than 100 public relations firms whose clients would not participate in the gala until the association implemented a “profound and lasting change.”