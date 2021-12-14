Kylie Jenner is tremendous: she has gained more curves due to her pregnancy

Kylie jenner she is extremely beautiful due to her pregnancy. The young businesswoman is expecting her second baby and this time it is not a secret. Everybody knows. But even when he is not hiding, it is also true that little is seen so often, even when in his social networks has shown some details of her pregnancy, thus exposing her bulging belly, in discreet poses, with photographs as shadows.

Nothing to do with style because he has chosen Ashley Graham, that she has undressed her body, showing not only her new curves but also how the growth of her baby, inside the womb, is causing stretch marks on her belly.

But this weekend the paparazzi got a real picture of Kylie Jenner, who happily attended the Christmas party organized by her sister Khloé Kardashian, at home. From a distance the photographer captured Kylie’s bulging belly, but he also managed to glimpse how the rest of her body is also changing and her already prominent cuvas growing even more.

Kylie Jenner at the holiday party that her sister Khloé Kardashian hosted. / The Groby Group.

And it is that for this event she arrived with a silver dress fitted to the body and when turning her back, her back curves manage to look really big.

The paparazzi managed to capture Kylie Jenner in a slim silver dress, during a family party. / The Groby Group.

