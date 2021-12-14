Kylie Jenner fan who tried to break into her house to ask her to marry him

Kylie Jenner continues to look forward to her pregnancy, second baby with her partner, Travis Scott, after they welcomed their first-born, Stormi, in mid-2018. The couple remains together despite the comings and goings they’ve had since they began their relationship in 2017, but they would have faced a common front after the tragedy at the rapper’s last concert, held on November 5, which killed ten people and more than 300 injured by an avalanche among the public.





Read also

Drafting

Dismayed, the couple have taken refuge in their home in the company of little Stormi, from where they try to lead a normal life and prepare for Christmas so that the girl can enjoy it without setbacks.

The arrival of this second baby has made many wonder if a marriage proposal would be among the couple’s plans, but it seems that for now, both are happy with their sentimental situation.

Kylie, Travis and their little Stormi, in a file image. GTRES

However, Kylie was almost the protagonist of a surprise marriage proposal last weekend, only that this was not as romantic and special as she would have liked, because it was the plan of an obsessed fan who even managed to arrive at her property armed. with a huge bouquet of flowers.

As reported by the portal TMZ, those responsible for security in the neighborhood where the young woman lives, in Calabasas (Los Angeles, California) called the police to report the assault of an unknown man who had jumped over the fence of a property and even knocked on the door, looking for Kylie Jenner. What the young man did not know was that he had found the wrong house and it was actually his neighbor’s house, who did not hesitate to immediately call the police.

Kylie Jenner is the most followed woman on Instagram. Instagram / Kyliejenner

The 23-year-old man carried a huge bouquet of flowers with which, according to what he told the police, he was going to declare his love for Kylie and ask for her hand in marriage. Obviously, the confession did not exactly move the agents, who did not hesitate to arrest him immediately and blame him for a crime of trespassing.

It’s not the first time

The enormous fame of the Kardashians has caused that over the years they have had to face some fans obsessed with them, who do everything possible to be close to their idols, reaching the point of crossing all limits and having to pass to police disposal.

Kylie, Kim and their sisters have to deal with obsessive fans. Instagram @kimkardashian

Kylie’s scare is not isolated, the incident comes just a few months after her sister Kim Kardashian’s security team had to call the police after receiving a mysterious package with no return address that contained two poisoned gifts: a typical diamond ring of engagement and a box of contraceptive pills “the day after”, which caused enormous fear to the famous socialite, who was forced to request a restraining order for her protection.

Read also