King Midas is now called Grupo Orlegi and its success is measured in titles

His titles do not take long to arrive and with several clubs of his property, the successes are already anything but sporadic. Orlegi Group has found in their processes the key to the championships, because in the three soccer teams they manage, among MX League Y Expansion League MX, they raised trophies very early.

It is no coincidence what happened to him Atlas in this Opening 2021, since also when they took the reins completely in Santos Laguna and with him Tampico Madero the achievements came just after two years.

Since Alejandro Irarragorri, President of Orlegi, he was sports vice president of Grupo Modelo (between 2006 and 2012), saw the titles of Santos in the Clausura 2008 and 2012 tournaments.

At that time, the beer consortium also had baseball teams, which it also saw crowned: Deer of Mazatlan in 2009 in the Pacific League, where another of its franchises, Yaquis of Ciudad Obregón, got the titles of 2008, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Orlegi was founded in 2013 after the Belgian company AB InBev will buy Modelo and get rid of their sports teams. Thus, the Group headed by Irarragorri was made of Saints, To who did champion in the Clausura 2015, that is to say, two years after acquiring it.

That title was followed by Closing 2018, so that Santos has won four of his six championships while it has been managed by Irarragorri. What’s more, they got the Copa MX in 2014.

“(Orlegi) is very clear on how to manage sports teams, has shown it throughout its history, When you rely on structure and infrastructure processes, the results come consequently: Santos at the time, Yaquis, Venados, Tampico and now Atlas ”, explained the president of Los Zorros, Jose Riestra.

“The example of a management model is very clear, the work of more than 650 collaborators on a day-to-day basis, convinced with an idea, convinced that you have to win by serving and this (the title) comes as a consequence ”.

THEY INCREASED THE LEVEL OF SCHOOLING OF THEIR PLAYERS

After buying Saints in 2013, Orlegi was made of the total of Tampico Madero in 2018. A couple of years later, La Jaiba was champion of Guard1anes 2020, when he beat the Atlante in the first tournament of the Expansion League MX, where in this Opening 2021 they are again in the Final, also against Atlante, to play the Ida on Wednesday and Saturday of this week.

“The group’s commitment has always been, in how to improve Mexican soccer, in developing our players not only on the court but off it as well, with training “, he added Riestra.

“In 2007, the average schooling of our players was sixth in Primary, now it is sixth in High School and it is the commitment that we have, to work every day with processes based on structure and infrastructure ”.

The coolest hit is that of Atlas, which they bought in 2019 so that in this 2021 break the 70-year drought without a title. In addition, they will build a high-performance center to be inaugurated in the Summer 2022.

AN OTHER SUCCESSFUL 2021

Among the three teams of Orlegi, this year they managed to get to seven Finals and lift at least two championships this semester (Opening 2021): the aforementioned from the Atlas, as well as that of Santos Sub 20, who also played the End of Guard1anes 2021 in view of Blue Cross. They may also add one more of the Tampico Madero.

In this Opening 2021 too They put the Atlas Sub 18 to the Final, as well as Atlas Sub 17, although they both lost, against Pachuca Y Chivas, respectively.

As if that were not enough, the Atlas of Women classified this semester for the second time in its history and consecutively to the Semifinals of the Liga MX Women, where finally they were eliminated by the Rayadas.