Kim Kardashian passes her first-year law exam

(CNN) – Kim Kardashian passed a law exam known as “baby bar” and is one step closer to being able to practice as a lawyer in the state of California.



Kardashian revealed that she passed the exam on the fourth try in an Instagram post this Monday.

“OMFGGG I PASSED THE LAWYER’S EXAM !!!!” Kardashian wrote alongside an image of herself in a sparkly blue dress, looking at herself in a mirror.

“Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman seen in the reflection today,” the publication says. “For anyone who does not know about my trip to law school, know that this was not easy nor was it given to me on a tray.”

Kardashian said she was ill with covid-19 during an attempt to pass the exam, which is one of the two she needs to be able to practice law in California.

“I was told by the best lawyers that this was a near impossible journey and more difficult than the traditional route of law school, but it was my only option and it feels sooo good to be here and on my way to achieve my goals,” he wrote.

Kardashian continued to thank CNN commentator Van Jones for persuading her to study law, as well as attorneys Jessica Jackson and Edy Haney and their teachers, Sam Farkas and Chuck Shonholtz.

Referring to his late father, Robert Kardashian, a lawyer famous for defending OJ Simpson during his murder trial, wrote: “I know my father would be very proud and actually be very surprised to know that this is my path now, but he would have been my best study partner. “

Kardashian ended the post with a positive message for fans who are working towards their own goals.

“The bottom line is never give up, even when you hold onto a thread, you can do it !!!!!” he wrote. “Put your mind to it and do it because it feels sooo good once you get to the other side!”

Those who want to become lawyers in California have to pass the exams certified by the California State Bar. The State Bar Association declined to comment on the result of Kardashian’s exam to CNN, saying the individual results were confidential.