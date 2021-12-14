Keys to an ideal bathroom (after what Harvard said)

What happens if a person takes a bath every day?

According to the Harvard University expert:

A daily shower can even be harmful to health.

And explain the reasons:

“Normal, healthy skin maintains a layer of fat and a balance of ‘good’ bacteria and other microorganisms, which are eliminated when washing and scrubbing, especially if the water is hot ”.

This generates various reactions in the body such as dry, irritated, cracked, or unprotected skin.

Likewise, Shmerling emphasizes that this habit of personal hygiene can affect the immune system, for absolute cleanliness does not allow you to work and strengthen yourself.

How often should you bathe?

“Some pediatricians and dermatologists do not recommend daily baths for children,” said the Harvard University specialist. And add:

While there is no ideal frequency, experts suggest that showering several times a week is sufficient for most people.

Shmerling recommends trying to reduce bath time to 3-4 minutes. Even during this period, dedicate yourself to cleaning your groin and armpits well as a priority.

What is the correct way to bathe?

Laura Szafirstein, dermatologist MN 51120, was interviewed by Antonio Laje, host of Good Morning America, about what healthy bathing looks like. This is what they asked him and what he replied:

What is the healthy bath to take?

This (the Harvard thing) should not be generalized, these studies are intended for people who have some kind of problem with their skin, the rest of the people who do not have problems with bathrooms can say and do whatever they want.

What is known is that we have chlorinated water that comes out of our pipes.

It is known that if we are with an allergic process (such as atopic dermatitis), all the baths that contemplate chlorinated waters, are very long and prolonged, will sweep the barrier that defends us faster, including healthy bacteria. And that is not beneficial because that immunologically changes the sense of defense of the skin.

I would not generalize (…) Bathing is a healthy habit.

A moderately short bath is healthier than a very long bath …

In principle, if the waters come from natural springs, maybe we can stay for a long time, the problem is where the waters come from and with what ingredients the waters come.

In any case, it is true that a long time submerged modifies the skin, we know that, we see it, we perceive it.

Soap? Is the neutral always better?

In principle, neutral soaps and there are currently products called ‘syndet’, which are products without detergents. What is to be avoided is detergency, precisely, and perfumes, colorants, all the accessories that apart harm another type of situation.

Creamy soaps? And lately a shower cream has become fashionable …

What shower creams have is the benefit that they leave, in part, the skin moisturized, so they do not have such a detersive effect, but the objective that they have is that one comes out of bathing and wet.