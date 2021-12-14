Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s Amor Sin Barreras Top Critics Choice Awards Nominations

Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast and Steven Spielberg’s Amor Sin Barreras dominated the nominations for the 27th edition of the Critics Choice Awards, garnering 11 mentions each.

The first film, Branagh’s most personal to date, gained a presence in the categories for Best Film, Best Director and Original Screenplay. The cast also garnered nominations including Best Supporting Actor for Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds, Best Supporting Actress for Caitriona Balfe, Best Young Actor / Actress for Jude Hill, and Best Ensemble. The film also shone in Cinematography, Production Design, and Editing.

And despite being one of the last films screened to critics, Spielberg’s Amor Sin Barreras garnered nominations for Best Picture and Direction. Ariana Debose and Rita Moreno earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress, while newcomer Rachel Zegler is nominated for Best Young Actor / Actress. The film also earned commendations for its Ensemble, Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Editing, and Cinematography.

Duna and El Poder del Perro each garnered ten nominations, while Guillermo del Toro’s Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley each garnered eight mentions. Ultimately, King Richard and No Miren Arriba earned six nominations.

“We are very proud to honor this incredible list of films and the incredibly talented people who made them during this extremely challenging time,” Critics Choice Association Executive Director Joey Berlin said in a press release.

“All eyes will be on the red carpet and ballroom at the Fairmont Century Plaza on January 9, when the biggest stars of film and television will gather to celebrate the best of the best in entertainment of the past year.

IN JANUARY

The winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards gala, hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, which will air live on Sunday, January 9 next year.