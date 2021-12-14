Keanu Reeves revealed why he didn’t act in “Speed ​​2”

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves could share screen together again 12:45

(CNN) – Keanu Reeves revealed why he turned down the 1997 movie “Speed ​​2: Cruise Control.”



Keanu Reeves starred opposite Sandra Bullock in the 1994 film “Speed,” about a bus that explodes if it slows to less than 50 miles per hour.

The actor appeared on “The Graham Norton Show”, where he said: “At the time I was not convinced by the script. I really wanted to work with Sandra Bullock, I loved playing Jack Traven and I loved ‘Speed’, but what? An ocean liner? I had nothing against the artists involved, but at the time I had the feeling that it was not the right thing to do. “

Jack Whitehall, who was also a guest on the show, asked Reeves why he turned him down.

However, Reeves will be in the movie “The Matrix Resurrections”, reprising his role as Neo, who is alive again after dying 18 years ago.

“I hope people enjoy it, it is very exciting and it was an extraordinary experience to make it,” he said of the new film.

About the character, Reeves told Norton: “I had the same question, when the director asked me what I thought of doing another ‘Matrix’ movie, I said, ‘What? That sounds amazing, but I’m dead.’ She told me : ‘Are you?’ and I replied: ‘Tell him! He wrote a beautiful story and I love playing the character. It will be explained how I am alive. “

“The Matrix Resurrections” will open in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.

