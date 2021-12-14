Keanu Reeves “HODL”, Swiss Federal Councilor’s data leaked in ledger hack, encryption protocols continue to be exploited

Last week, Vulcan Forged, NFT’s cross-chain marketplace, lost $ 100 million in an attack, EOS-based Pizza struck a deal with the hacker, and AscendEX promised to refund 100%.

The Matrix actor Keanu Reeves revealed that he owns cryptocurrencies.

In an interview with Verge, the actor said that a friend bought it for him. Keanu also said that he’s not trading any of it and that it’s about HODLing.

“I have a bit of HODL,” he said.

Commenting on Metaverse, Reeves said he doesn’t like the fact that Facebook, which rebranded itself Meta, is taking all the credit when the concept of Metaverse has been very old. Neal Stephenson coined the term “metaverse” in his popular 1994 novel Snow Crash.

“Can we just not make the metaverse like Facebook invented it … the concept is much older,” Reeves said.

Meanwhile, he said that while non-fungible tokens (NFTs) cannot be copied, they can be easily reproduced. Reeves also said that he is not against decentralized technologies like crypto or metaverse as long as Facebook stays on the sidelines.

Alain Berset, a Swiss federal adviser, also invests in cryptocurrencies, Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche reported, noting that Berset was the victim of a data breach after Ledger suffered a cyber attack in June last year.

In this hack, Berset’s address, private email and phone number were leaked.

Berset was reportedly unaware of the data breach at the company known for its hardware wallet. According to the newspaper, her address and phone number can now be found on the Dark Web.

Berset is the minister of the Swiss Interior Department, and a spokesman for the department confirmed to the publication that he “bought cryptocurrencies a few years ago privately, to understand how they work.”

However, it is not known how much he invested or if the politician still owns the cryptocurrency.

Hack after hack

Hacks are nothing new in the cryptocurrency market; Last week, Vulcan Forged, NFT’s cross-chain marketplace, received the theft of its 4.5 million PYR tokens worth approximately $ 100 million. This was the result of 148 wallets with compromised PYR tokens.

“While we will replace the adopted PYR, our first steps are to understand what happened,” the team said on Twitter. They have asked the exchanges to blacklist the address responsible for the attack.

The lost funds also include others such as ETH and MATIC. The team assured that they would repay those assets in the equivalent of PYR tokens. “We will replace your PYR and LAVA from our treasury,” he added.

Those who have had their Vulcan wallet funds stolen must provide their email and MetaMask address so they can replace the funds.

The Vulcan team is now removing the semi-custodial solution from its ecosystem and moving to a full decentralized wallet setup.

Another project, Pizza, an EOS-based programmable financial gateway, suffered the theft of tokens worth $ 5 million. The hacker used an exploit in eCurve to mint infinite tokens and then deposited them as collateral on the platform to drain their assets.

In collaboration with Slowmist, EOS Block Producers, ENF and other projects, he settled with the hacker for $ 500,000 in exchange for 5,000 keys.

Yet another, digital asset trading platform AscendEX, was also hacked for $ 77.7 million worth of Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon.

Over the weekend, AscendEX identified a number of unauthorized transfers from one of its active wallets, but the assets affected were relatively small, it said. The team is collaborating with forensic firms and law enforcement regarding the hacking and is in contact with centralized exchanges to blacklist relevant wallets.

“Cold wallets are not affected and affected users will receive a 100% refund,” the team said.

