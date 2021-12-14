Keanu Reeves doesn’t mind you having sex with him in virtual reality

Keanu Reeves, who will play Neo in ‘Matrix: Resurrections’, has spoken with The Verge in a recent interview on the occasion of the launch of “The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”, a game developed by Epic Games that makes use of the Unreal Engine 5. The Canadian actor, accompanied by actress Carrie-Anne Moss, has had the opportunity to talk about the creation of the video game, the metaverse and about the film that will be released. theaters next December 22. Also about virtual reality porn.

Reeves, who claims to have never played ‘Cyberpunk’, only to have seen the demos, did not hesitate to show his interest in that players can have sexual relations with their person Well, actually, with a digital version of him. “Oh my gosh, it’s always nice when it’s nice,” Keanu Reeves said when asked by the interviewer if he knew that many users modified their character to perform this practice in the game. “I, on the other hand, say, ‘no thanks,'” Carrie-Anne Moss continued. CDPR, in fact, limited the possibility that players could perform this action on the character inspired by Keanu Reeves, since they did not know if the actor approved.

“Think about how much money is in porn. You wouldn’t even have to be there and people could have digital sex with your avatar,” the actor highlighted. Keanu Reeves even chatted about VR porn and shared his idea of ​​a “members only” plan with some perks. “You have the suit that is probably made in Sweden or something German, and then you have the virtual reality (referring to the VR viewer), and then your data on yourself, with your arousal metrics, my God,” he continued with a laugh .

Keanu Reeves also talks about NFTs and Facebook’s ‘Metaverse’

The 57-year-old Canadian actor spoke about the ‘Metaverse’ and NFTs. In relation to the non-fungible tokens that are so fashionable, Keanu Reeves couldn’t help but laugh at hinting that they can “breed easily”, when the interviewer asked him about the ‘Matrix’ NFTs that had been released for $ 50.

Keanu Reeves, however, he did show his enthusiasm about the metaverse. However, he believes that the concept of a virtual world is much greater than that proposed by Facebook (now Meta). “Can we just prevent the metaverse from being created by Facebook?” “The concept of the metaverse is much bigger than that,” he said. Keanu Reeves also revealed in the interview that he owns cryptocurrencies because a friend of his bought them, but that he has not touched his digital wallet.