Keanu Reeves and the explanation behind the ‘Sad Keanu’ meme

Keanu Reeves is so universally loved that we wouldn’t be surprised by anything that heads a religion (if there already is, let us know so we can sign up). We are still waiting for John wick 4 and also, although much less remains, of Matrix 4. That’s why good old Keanu Reeves is on sale, all before the fourth installment in the Wachowski sisters’ saga that blew up the digital cinema era opens on December 22.

Keanu, who is haunted by sounds of applause and cheers for everything he has been doing for more than two decades, attended Stephen Colbert’s Late Night. There he spoke of Bill and ted, from John wick, from Matrix and, also, of the first comic in which he has participated in the writing. Berserkser (BRZRKR), as the actor himself explains, is the story of an immortal demigod condemned to a path full of violence.

Before the thing became series, or too promotional, Colbert stressed that there was an image from the comic that many saw as a reference to one of the most famous memes of good old Keanu Reeves, the so-called “Sad Keanu.” Keanu Reeves eating alone on a bench crestfallen is one of the most used images on the internet, one of those pure memes that does not need Photoshop or added text to express so many things. But what was happening to Keanu Reeves in that photo?

Apart from clarifying that the reference to the comic is not on purpose, at least on his part, he gave the matter quite normality. He said he was eating a sandwich, that he was just hungry. However, he continued to leave the door open to mystery stating that “he had many things in his head to think about”. We have all had to eat alone in a park on a busy day and we have been stunned like Keanu. Well, that was before smartphones existed and we never had to face our thoughts alone again. The last time this happened to us, we ended up ranking all Keanu Reeves movies from worst to best.

