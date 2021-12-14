Kate Winslet’s confusion: she doesn’t know which Avatar sequels she filmed in 2018

Machine Avatar keep going. James Cameron continues to lead the filming of the second and third part of the original feature film from 2009, and both titles are simultaneously in production. And one of the stars that will join the saga, Kate Winslet, He confessed that during filming he could not distinguish for which of the films were the scenes he was doing.

In an interview for the podcast WTF with Marc Maron, Winslet amused himself with his surprise confession: “I got lost in how many movies we were making at the same time. At least I can assure you that I did two together, both with Cameron.. All my recordings were in 2018. It was an extraordinary experience. I would get into a gigantic hangar in which anything was possible. Do you feel like flying? Do you feel like fighting an underwater spear duel? We could do everything. It was wonderful for me to be part of such an oiled machine, on which so many talented artists and technicians were working. “

For the filming of Avatar 2 and 3, Winslet starred in numerous underwater scenes, and shared some of those images on her social media. As he confessed, to take those shots he had to train his breathing until he was able to hold the air for several minutes.

By becoming one of the highest-grossing films in movie history, Avatar was soon given the go-ahead for new installments. James Cameron, famous for his meticulous work, developed an ambitious shooting plan that took several years, but formally began in 2018.

For the new installments of the saga, Cameron summoned Kate Winslet, with whom he had already worked on the film Titanic. In this way, more than twenty years after that initial collaboration, the director and the actress met again to realize one of the most colossal projects in Hollywood today. Along with Winslet, there will also be Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington among others.

Avatar 2 It has its premiere scheduled for December 2022, and the intention then is not only to launch a third part, but also a fourth and fifth installment of the saga.