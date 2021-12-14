Kate Winslet recounts the harassment she experienced after the success of ‘Titanic’ | People

She was just 22 when Kate Winslet rose to world fame thanks to the success of Titanic (1997). A popularity that far from fascinating her showed her a face that she now confesses she would rather not have known. “Honestly, I felt intimidated,” reflects the actress, who is 45 years old, in the podcast WTF by Marc Maron, where she recalls how the media, especially the British tabloids, were unkind to her. “I went into self-defense mode immediately because day and night, every day, I was subjected to enormous personal and physical scrutiny. They criticized me a lot, the British press was actually quite cruel to me, ”he says.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is horrible and I hope it happens.’ And it really happened, but it made me realize that if it meant being famous, I wasn’t ready to be. Definitely not, “explains the actress, who did not want to take advantage of the popularity that the film gave her, where she shared the limelight with Leonardo DiCaprio and decided to move away from Hollywood for a while. “I was still learning to act and felt like I wasn’t ready to do a lot of big jobs in Hollywood,” admits Winslet, who had entered this profession only a few years earlier, at 17. “I didn’t want to make mistakes and screw it up, I wanted to keep going. in this long term. So I tried to find small roles so that I could understand the trade a little better, understand myself a little better, and maintain a certain level of privacy and dignity, “she adds.

Three years after TitanicThe actress had her first daughter, Mia, with her first husband, director Jim Threapleton. Winslet says that with her motherhood the interest of the press in her diminished and she also believes that she was less aware of the media attention because she decided to focus on raising her daughter. “All that evaporated a bit,” says who is now the mother of three children born to three marriages. After Threapleton (1998-2001), Winslet was with Sam Mendes (2003-2011), from whose union 17-year-old Joe was born, and since 2012 she shares her life with her third husband, Ned Rocknroll, nephew of millionaire Richard Branson and father de Bear, eight years old.

It wasn’t the first time that Winslet had felt haunted by her physique. As she has recounted on several occasions, as a child she was overweight and suffered bullying at school. Her classmates made fun of her desire to be an actress and even locked her in a closet. And when she was only 14 years old, a theater teacher assured her that she would only receive fat roles. “Any young woman who has ever been discriminated against by a teacher, a friend, or even a parent, should not listen to it. That’s what I did, ignore it and move on. I got over all my fears and my insecurities. You just have to keep believing in yourself, “said the interpreter forcefully after collecting her Bafta award in 2016 for her performance in the film. Steve Jobs.

In the 23 years since the launch of Titanic, Winslet has accumulated credits in great films as well as more independent ones, playing roles in a variety of genres. After receiving his first two Oscar nominations for Sense and Sensibility Y Titanic, got another five for Iris, Forget about me!, Intimate Secrets, Steve Jobs and The Reader, finally achieving the statuette with this last title. Now prepare the second part of Avatar, scheduled for 2022 and where she works again with James Cameron, the filmmaker who catapulted her to fame, while once again being one of the favorites in the Oscar race for Ammonite, where she stars in a lesbian love story with Saoirse Ronan.