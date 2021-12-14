Kate Winslet recounted her experience after the success of “Titanic”: “I was criticized a lot” – Tvshow – 01/22/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

enter with your username and password.

I was just 22 years old when Kate winslet rose to world fame thanks to the success of Titanic (James Cameron, 1997). A popularity that, far from fascinating her, showed her a face that says now, she would rather not have known. “I was honestly intimidated,” the 45-year-old actress said on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, where she recalled how the media, especially the British tabloids, were unkind to her. “I went into self-defense mode immediately because day and night, every day, I was subjected to enormous personal and physical scrutiny. They criticized me a lot, the British press was actually quite cruel to me, ”he says.

“I remember thinking, ‘This is horrible and I hope it happens.’ And it really happened, but it made me realize that if it meant being famous, I wasn’t ready to be. Definitely not,” said the actress, who was not. He wanted to take advantage of the popularity that the film gave him where he shared the limelight with Leonardo DiCaprio and decided to move away from Hollywood for a while.

Kate Winslet in “The Wonder Wheel”

“I was still learning to act and felt like I wasn’t ready to do a lot of big jobs in Hollywood,” admits Winslet, who had entered this profession only a few years earlier, at 17. “I didn’t want to make mistakes and screw it up, I wanted to keep going. in this long term. So I tried to find small roles so that I could understand the trade a little better, understand myself a little better and maintain a certain level of privacy and dignity, “she said.

James Cameron directing two very young Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet

Three years after Titanic, the actress gave birth to her first daughter, Mia, alongside her then-husband, director Jim Threapleton. Winslet says that with her motherhood the interest of the press in her diminished and she also believes that she was less aware of the media attention because she decided to focus on raising her daughter. “All that evaporated a bit,” says who is now the mother of three children born to three marriages. After Threapleton (1998-2001), Winslet was with Sam Mendes (2003-2011), from whose union 17-year-old Joe was born, and since 2012 he has shared his life with Ned Rocknroll, nephew of millionaire Richard Branson and father of Bear, from eight years.

Michael Peña, Kate Winslet and Will Smith in a very Christmas story.

It wasn’t the first time that Winslet had felt haunted by her physique. As she has recounted on several occasions, as a child she was overweight and was bullied at school. Her classmates made fun of her desire to be an actress and even locked her in a closet. And when she was only 14 years old, a theater teacher assured her that she would only receive fat roles. “Any young woman who has ever been discriminated against by a teacher, a friend, or even a parent, should not listen to it. That’s what I did, ignore it and move on. I got over all my fears and my insecurities. You just have to keep believing in yourself, “said the interpreter forcefully as she accepted her Bafta award in 2016 for her performance in the film. Steve Jobs.

Kate Winslet. Photo: broadcast

In the 23 years that have passed since Titanic, Winslet worked in great films and independent, showing a versatility that has earned him, so far, seven Oscar nominations and a statuette for The reader.