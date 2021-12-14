Jung HoYeon, from “The Squid Game”, surprises by wearing Calvin Klein underwear | Instagram photos | Celebs | NNDA NNLT | SHOWS

One of the actresses of “The Squid Game“Who has conquered millions of people around the world is Jung HoYeon, who gave life to the North Korean participant number 067. With the Netflix series, Jung made her debut as an actress on the small screen, although in her home country she was already known for her modeling jobs.

The 27-year-old artist has walked the best catwalks in the world, before participating in the program “Korea’s Next Top Model”, Where it ranked second and won public exposure. Hoyeon graduated from Dongduk Women’s University and she specialized in modeling, beginning in this art at age 16.

The one born in Seoul She is one of the Korean models of the moment, for this reason, recognized brands seek to make her their ambassador or face of their campaigns. One of the last to close a deal with the actress is Calvin klein, for whom she modeled her intimate clothing line.

Hoyeon Jung is a 27-year-old South Korean model and actress (Photo: Hoyeon Jung / Instagram)

JUNG HO YEON MODELS UNDERWEAR BY CALVIN KLEIN

On December 9, Jung HoYeon took over Calvin Klein social media as part of a business deal. The young woman published some photographs where she is shown wearing a set of elastic white underwear, from the American brand. The image quickly accumulated more than 6 million ‘Likes’ and more than a thousand comments.

Likewise, Ho Yeon shared other snapshots wearing a red t-shirt and a navy blue cap, while casting a flirtatious look at the camera.

“@Calvinklein gave me his password 🕺🏻 #contratado”, The actress wrote in the caption that shocked her millions of fans. In this way, the South Korean joins the list of stars who have appeared on the networks of Calvin klein, What Mark Wahlberg, the supermodel Kate Moss, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Victoria and David Beckham, among others.

HOW DID YOU GET A ROLE IN “THE SQUID GAME”?

Because he had no acting experience, HoYeon Jung did not think he would land a role in the fiction of Netflix. “I was very happy to have landed a role and to be able to act. The idea of ​​meeting the audience through the screen still makes me nervous. I never dreamed that the show would become a worldwide sensation. “, he told Vogue.

In addition, he shared his theory on the success of the South Korean series: “The Squid Game is a story about human nature that most people already relate to, but everything is communicated through easy-to-follow children’s games. The stories created by the different characters have seemed very interesting to me. Their personalities fed the decisions they made and their consequences ”.

To play Sae-byeok, the actress and model created an extensive diary for the character. “(In a way) his life was very similar to mine abroad […] “During those times, it was difficult to share my emotions (and) celebrate with family and friends when something good happened or figure out what to do when something bad happened. Everything that felt) was in my head and only in my head. Hence, he could understand his loneliness and how he empowered himself ”.

“My favorite aspect of Sae-Byeok is her willingness to sacrifice her life for her family, that energy makes her so strong. As time passed, I felt that Sae-Byeok and I were getting closer. I found joy in our synergy. The time I spent playing it was worth every second, “he added.

To play Sae-byeok, the actress and model created an extensive diary for the character (Photo: HoYeon Jung / Instagram)

WHO IS THE HOYEON JUNG COUPLE?

According to the Korean press, HoYeon Jung has a relationship with the actor Lee Dong-hwi, best known for his performance in the drama “Reply 1988”, “Divorce Lawyer In Love”, “Entourage” and “SF8”.

On September 20, 2019, he joined the main cast of the series. “Pegasus Market”, also known as “Cheap Cheonlima Mart”, where he gave life to Moon Suk-goo.

Although there are no details of how they met, it is known that they began dating in 2016. But both actors prefer to keep their romance strictly private.