Josh Hartnett: “It was the best thing for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay”

Josh Hartnett, 43, finally revealed the reasons why he decided to turn his back on Hollywood during the height of his career.

The protagonist of “Pearl Harbor” was a true Hollywood heartthrob in the mid-2000s, even being compared to Leonardo DiCaprio thanks to his stellar performances in blockbusters such as “Virgin Suicides” and “The Fall of the World. Black Hawk ”.

Now, the actor confessed that he turned his back on Hollywood to protect himself: “It was the best for my mental health and my career to keep Hollywood at bay,” he said.

“Fortunately, I think I got it right early in my life: it’s about creating a good home life and being able to do amazing and wonderful things, like making movies, which is a privilege,” the American actor later explained.

Hartnett, who was a partner of Scarlett Johansson and Amanda Seyfried, lives away from the frivolity of Los Angeles and, for several years, resides in Surrey, United Kingdom, with his partner, the model Tamsin Egerton, with whom he has three children.

Although he said he’s happy he made the decision to walk away from big-budget Hollywood movies, there is one character who is still in his head. In 2004, Hartnett was offered a starring role in the award-winning film “Brokeback Mountain.” Had Josh accepted the offer, Josh would have starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, but after turning down the role, the late Australian actor Heath Ledger took his place, and it was the film that catapulted him to world fame.

“Unfortunately, I was going to do ‘Brokeback Mountain’, but I had a contract to do ‘Black Dahlia’ so I had to leave it,” he lamented.

“I’ve definitely said no to some of the wrong people,” he said later. “I said no because I was tired and wanted to spend more time with my friends and family. That is frowned upon in this industry. People don’t like being told no. I learned my lesson when Christopher Nolan and I talked about Batman. I decided it wasn’t for me and then he didn’t want to hire me for ‘The Prestige.’

And he ended: “They saw me as someone who had bitten the hand that fed him. I tried to find smaller films and, in the process, I broke ties with the studios. “