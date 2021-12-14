Johnny Depp fans demand that the actor appear in the new series of Merlina by Tim Burton

Right now, Johnny Depp must be going through a stage that he had never experienced during the long years of his career. The actor of Pirates of the Caribbean He faced accusations of domestic violence made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, however, he did not get out of the situation well. The trial against the news medium The Sun had a negative result for the idol, who lost his job in Fantastic Beasts 3 because of the controversy. Despite the damage to his image, many fans want to see him in new projects. Through social networks, some demand that the actor be taken into account for the role of Homero Addams in the new live-action series Merlina by Tim Burton.

This afternoon, Netflix confirmed the development of a series starring Merlina, the youngest daughter of the Addams, under the direction of Tim Burton. The news surprised a lot since since 2019 the filmmaker had not been involved in a renowned project. Now the fans of Los Locos Addams await the product with great excitement, and hope that Burton do a good job with the plot. Of course there were some detractors, or fans of Johnny depp who hope to see the actor playing the famous Homer. Opinions on this last issue are divided on social networks.

Unfortunately, Netflix is ​​unlikely to agree to work with Johnny depp after scandals related to his personal life. Right now the actor seems to be on the Hollywood blacklist and we may never see him again in any major blockbuster in the industry. Despite everything, his fans are making an enormous effort to clear his name and we can see this in the Change.org petition that demands his return to Pirates of the Caribbean like Jack Sparrow Almost a million people have signed the application and it continues to increase! Will things change for him in the future?

Johnny depp They have also been black regarding their stay in Fantastic Beasts 3, a film in which he had to play the evil Gellert Grindelwald. Following his defeat in court, the actor was fired from the project and announced his retirement via Instagram, causing waves of support in his favor. Warner Bros. hired Mads Mikkelsen to take on the role, and that specific decision was not badly received by audiences. At the moment Johnny is adrift, without the support of the big studios that once paid him immeasurable amounts of money to have him in their films.

Depp He still has a pending lawsuit in 2021. Recall that in early 2019 he filed a defamation lawsuit against Amber heard, requesting US $ 50 million as compensation. His loss at the London court is a major handicap for the next match, but we will see how the situation develops in the coming months.

Here are some tweets that ask Johnny depp as Homer Addams in the series Merlina:

Alright, Deppheads! Comment to apply for Johnny Depp as Homer Addams!

The live-action Tim Burton Addams Family series is cautious but hopeful. Also imagine if we had Johnny Depp as Gomez with Winona Ryder as Morticia.

There’s no way the Merlina Addams show doesn’t have Johnny Depp as Gomez and Helena Bonham Carter as Morticia.

Netflix: ‘Tim Burton to direct a coming-of-age, live-action series about Morticia Addams.’ Johnny Depp: ‘Show Time’

If Tim Burton doesn’t cast Johnny Depp as Gomez on Wednesday Addams, I’m going to make a fuss.

Imagine Johnny Depp as Homer Addams in Tim Burton’s new series ‘Merlina.’

