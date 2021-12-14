Johnny Depp | Amber Heard: new trial date between the actors

They reported a new modification of the day that the trial between the two actors will take place. Look at the appointed date!

The judgment between Johnny depp Y Amber heard should take place in March 2020, but the Coronavirus pandemic forced everyone to stay in their homes and was postponed until January 2021. The Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge, Bruce white, announced a new delay: for the month of May due to the delays in the state judicial system left by Covid-19 as a consequence. Now they reported a new date, which seems to be final.

The couple married in 2014, but a year and a half later they decided to separate. It wasn’t until 2016 that Heard publicly confessed to having been a victim of gender violence, but months later they reached a settlement for $ 7 million. Everything resurfaced when In 2018 the actress published an article in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic abuse and Depp sued her for defamation for about 50 million.

Although in the story of Amber in the newspaper of the American capital does not mention Johnny, commented about the hell that happened two years before, then the interpreter of Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ alleged that the op-ed considerably damaged his reputation and cost him several scheduled events. After presenting different documentation, he said that actually he was the victim in the relationship, and so far it remains on hold.

The truth is that Warner Bros. fired the 57-year-old artist after losing the defamation lawsuit against The Sun, and in this way they separated him from the saga ‘Fantastic Animals’. Meanwhile, the actress and model remained with her role as ‘Mera’ for ‘Aquaman 2’ in the company, but everything may have changed in recent days, according to the magazine Forbes.

+ When is the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard?

According to the official report of the American media Deadline, the $ 50 million defamation lawsuit from Johnny depp against Amber heard, who said it will provide new evidence, is scheduled to start the April 11, 2022. Will be more than two years late from the original date and they assure that it will last more than two weeks.