Jennifer López shows off with Ben Affleck a new member of her family, has she already ordered a baby?

Great controversy generated in social networks the news of the arrival of a new member to the family of Jennifer Lopez; It was the singer herself who was in charge of making it known in her InstaStories where he surprised his followers by giving them the news, so many began to speculate if it was the arrival of a new baby, especially now that he has a solid relationship with the actor Ben Affleck.

However, and to the disappointment of many, it is not a child of both, but a little cat baby, which they welcomed as the famous singer prepares for the Christmas holidays of 2021, which will undoubtedly have a very good company, not only with your children, but also with your current lover, Ben Affleck.

It was only this weekend that the “Diva from the Bronx”The 52-year-old made the news known to his followers through Instagram stories; in them he published a video where he boasted of his new pet: “Introducing … Hendrick! “was the text that accompanied the clip, where you can see the businesswoman proudly showing his house, which was decorated with Christmas motifs, to finally focus on little Hendrick, a gray kitten.

J. Lo and Ben Affleck look more in love than ever

In recent days it became known that the interpreter From “On The Floor” she would spend the holidays with her children, Max and her twin sister Emme, 13, and her ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony. What surprised his fans the most was to find out that his current partner will also attend, Ben affleck, so it will undoubtedly be an unforgettable and very familiar meeting, which shows the excellent relationship that maintains J. Lo with her ex-partner.

With the news of Hendrick’s arrival in the family of Jennifer Lopez, the kitten will join the singer’s family of pets, after it became known in June 2020 that the protagonist of “Marry Me” gave her son Max a puppy: “Welcome to the family! We have given Max this adorable lil golden doodle and we have not named it yet!”, was the text with which J. Lo accompanied the video in which he presented the puppy, which appeared playing with Max.

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck give themselves a second chance, and resume their love relationship 17 years after they decided to end their engagement, both actors have been seen more in love than ever and this was confirmed by their fans last Sunday night, during the premiere of “The Tender Bar “, where they went together, hand in hand and directing romantic glances of complicity at all times.

Jennifer Lopez not only powerfully attracted attention for the spectacular dress that he carried, but also for not stopping seeing his partner with loving eyes, Ben affleck, throughout the night. With which they have made it more than clear that their love story is at its best. On Sunday night the famous couple attended the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, for the screening of the new film of the actor and at all times they demonstrated their shared happiness.

