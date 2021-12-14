Jennifer Lopez Outfits on Outings Along with Ben Affleck, At 50 Fashionista Remains | Famous
Jennifer Lopez Y Ben affleck They are one of the couples of the moment, after being boyfriends again and reliving their youthful love. Every time they are caught in public, the love they have for the effort they put into grooming is evident. Here are some examples with JLo’s outfits.
For the premiere of the original Amazon Prime movie ‘The Tender Bar’ on December 12, the bride and groom turned out with gala outfits in keeping with a very formal evening.
She was wearing a pastel blue Elie Saab dress from the fall-winter 2021/2022 collection. The skirt of the dress was semitransparent and so long that it trailed, while at the top the dress had a long “V” neckline.
The couple met on December 7 to see the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Boston Celtics at the Staples Center, so for the more casual outing, JLo opted for something relaxed in his look.
For this occasion the singer was completely dressed in denim, with a short jacket and flared jeans, which she combined with black Alexander MCQueen boots.
The actors went to Venice, Italy, in September for the International Film Festival and as they left a casino they took a couple of rides on a yacht.
During the first, upon arrival in the city for the event, JLo wore a Valentino midi dress in white floral lace, with long sleeves and a long skirt, which she accompanied with a thin belt and high-heeled sandals.
On her walk through the canals of Venice, the singer was also seen wearing a black top and skirt with very thin white stripes by Christian Dior and white sandals by Gianvito Rossi, complementing the look with a Hermès Birkin crocodile bag.
Amusement park ride
The Bennifer couple went on a walk with each other’s children to Universal Studios Hollywood in July of this year and they were seen with a very casual look combined with white T-shirts and sweatshirts.
With only a couple of months of having returned as boyfriends after their breakup 17 years ago, celebrities toured the park and were photographed holding hands and having fun at the attractions together with their children.