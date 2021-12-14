Jennifer Lopez has a new pet, through Twitter shared a video | Famous

‘Bennifer’ starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they met and the rest of the courtship is history. In November of the same year they got engaged, but postponed the wedding until September 2003, the year they debuted together on a red carpet; however, they broke up in January 2004. After the breakup, JLo married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and a year later the actor who played Batman did the same with Jennifer Garner.