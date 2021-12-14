Jennifer Lopez has a new pet, through Twitter shared a video | Famous
Singer Jennifer Lopez Not only does she enjoy the success she has as a businesswoman launching her skincare line or that she is excited for the next premiere of the film ‘Marry Me’, in which she is the protagonist, the film will hit theaters in the United States on the day Valentine’s Day in 2022.
In addition, he is also giving himself a new opportunity in love next to Ben affleck. The interpreter of ‘Get Right’ officially introduced the new member of the family.
On Saturday, December 11, Jennifer, 52, used her Twitter account to show the world Hendrix, a white kitten.
“Introducing … Hendrix”, wrote the famous in his social network next to the recording. The mother of twins Max and Emme approached the feline that was in front of her Christmas tree and at the same time showed off her decoration.
The comments of JLo’s followers were swift and highlighted how adorable his new pet is, and they also hope to see some adventures of the little one at home.
Jennifer Lopez gave herself a new opportune in love
It was in April of this year when the singer and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez They decided to end their commitment. After several weeks of speculation and rumors, Jennifer and Ben Affleck made their relationship official on the interpreter’s 52nd birthday while taking a yacht ride on the Mediterranean Sea.
From that moment they have not separated and attend social and sporting events as a couple.
‘Bennifer’ starred in the movie ‘Gigli’ in 2002 where they met and the rest of the courtship is history. In November of the same year they got engaged, but postponed the wedding until September 2003, the year they debuted together on a red carpet; however, they broke up in January 2004. After the breakup, JLo married singer Marc Anthony in June 2004 and a year later the actor who played Batman did the same with Jennifer Garner.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck posed together again
Since they made their courtship official, the couple has attended red carpets, this time they surprised again.
During the premiere of the actor’s latest film, ‘The Tender Bar’, they both exuded style. Yesterday at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood in Los Angeles became the setting for the presentation of the film directed by George Clooney.
Jennifer arrived with a princess-style dress in pastel blue from the designer Elie Saab that is part of her Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021/2022 collection, which has a V-neckline, with a semitransparent skirt accompanied by a velvet belt. As accessories and jewelry, the actress and singer opted for long diamond earrings and a clutch.
On the other hand, Ben affleck he used an elegant black tuxedo with a coat and shoes of the same color.