Jennifer Aniston wants to work with a well-known director

Jennifer Aniston worked with different directors during her acting career. However, he revealed who his favorite is at the moment.

After succeeding in Friends, Jennifer Aniston had the opportunity to stand out within Hollywood. In this way, the actress was part of different film productions and had the opportunity to work with many filmmakers. However, during a recent interview, the singer revealed that she is looking forward to working with a popular and acclaimed director. Who is it about?

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jennifer Aniston He talked about the stereotype of a woman that he always had to represent in some movie of Hollywood. “I was the girl next door, the damsel in distress, the one with the broken heart. Undoubtedly traditional romantic comedy themes. And at a certain point, it was like, ‘Can’t we do something else?’ And then you start to doubt yourself. ‘Maybe I can’t? Maybe there’s a reason no one is giving me these opportunities? ‘

Who do you want to work with?

“Now, a lot of things are self-generated, which is great, since I wasn’t going to get the jobs that really interest me because the industry is not safe enough to say, ‘Yeah, let’s try.’ They choose actors who they know can play graceful dramatic roles. But there are still certain directors that I would love to work with, some who can choose who they like and sometimes I want to say, ‘I would love to be part of that club,’ ”he said. Jennifer Aniston.

After making said declaration, from The Hollywood Reporter They asked him who was the director he wants to work with. “I would love to work with Wes andersonShe replied. Without a doubt, Wes anderson He is one of the filmmakers most applauded for his work, his characters, and his color palettes. His last job was The French Dispatch, which hit theaters a few months ago and features a cast full of great artists.