Javier Bardem, ‘Parallel Mothers’ and Alberto Iglesias, among the nominees

The Foreign Press Association has announced the candidacies of the Golden Globes despite going through the most delicate moment in the history of its awards. Last year they were already questioned for lack of diversity and unethical practices and lack of transparency when choosing both winners and nominees, which caused some of the award-winning stars as Tom Cruise or Scarlett Johansson returned their statuettes. In the midst of its most controversial edition, NBC has announced that do not broadcast the gala on television and for the moment Hollywood is silent. The nominations have been received mainly with the silence of the film studios, as well as the majority of the interpreters, who have been reluctant to show their appreciation in public. At the moment it is not clear if the nominees will attend the ceremony of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, considered the prelude to the Oscars, to be held on January 9 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and can be seen online, through the awards website.

Meanwhile this year there is a large presence of Spaniards among the candidates. Javier Bardem aspires to obtain a statuette for his role in Being the Ricardosby Aaron Sorkin, where he takes on the role of Desi Arnaz, the Cuban husband of television star Lucille Ball, played by Nicole Kidman, who has also earned a nomination. Pedro Almodovar has obtained two nominations with his latest film, Parallel mothers, starring Penelope Cruz, who this time is not among the candidates, and Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, nominated for the original soundtrack of the film by the director from La Mancha.

Rapper and actor Snoop Dogg was in charge of announcing the complete list of nominees for the Golden Globes 2022

Best Drama Movie

Belfast by Kenneth Branagh

CODA by Sian Heder

Dune by Denis Villeneuve

The Williams method by Reinaldo Marcus Green

The power of the dog by Jane Campion

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano by Joe Wright

Don’t look up by Adam McKay

Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson

tick, tick … BOOM! by Lin-Manuel Miranda

West side story by Steven Spielberg

Best direction

Kenneth Branagh by Belfast

Jane Campion by The power of the dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal by The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg by West side story

Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Best screenplay

Being the Ricardos

Belfast

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

The power of the dog

Best Dramatic Actress

Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman by The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga by The Gucci House

Kristen Stewart by Spencer

Best Dramatic Actor

Mahersala Ali by The swan song

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch by The power of the dog

Will Smith by The Williams method

Denzel Washington for Macbeth

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard by Annette

Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence by Don’t look up

Emma Stone by Cruella

Rachel Zegler by West side story

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio by Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage by Cyrano

Andrew Garfield by tick, tick … BOOM!

Anthony Ramos for In a New York neighborhood

Cooper Hoffman by Licorice Pizza

Best Supporting Actress

Catriona Balfe by Belfast

Ariana DeBose in West side story

Kirsten Dunst in The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis by The Williams method

Ruth Negga by Passing

Best Supporting Actor

Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan by Belfast

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur by CODA

Kodi Smith-McPhee by The power of the dog

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6 by Juho Kuosmanen

Drive my car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino

To hero by Asghar Farhadi

Parallel mothers by Pedro Almodóvar

Best Animated Film

Charm by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith

Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

Luca by Enrico Casarosa

My sunny maad by Michaela Pavlátová

Raya and the last dragon by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa

Best Original Soundtrack

Hans Zimmer by Dune

Germaine Franco by Charm

Alexandre Desplat by The French Chronicle

Alberto Iglesias by Parallel mothers

Johnny Greenwood by The power of the dog

Best Original Song

Be alive from The Williams method

Two Little Caterpillars from Charm

Down to joy from Belfast

Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect

No time to die from No time to die

Best Dramatic Television Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

The Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only murders in the building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actress in a Drama Television

Uzo Aduba by In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston by The Morning Show

Christine Baranski by The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss by The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

Best Actor in a Drama Television

Brian Cox by Succession

Lee Jung-jae by The Squid Game

Billy Porter by Pose

Jeremy Strong by Succession

Omar Spy by Lupine

Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder by Hacks

Elle Fanning by The Great

Issa Rae by Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish

Jean Smart by Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult by The Great

Steve Martin by Only murders in the building

Martin Short by Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis by Ted lasso

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachement

The assistant

Mare of Easttown

The Undergrond Railroad

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain by Stories of a marriage

Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen by WandaVision

Margaret Qualley by The assistant

Kate Winslet by Mare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany by WandaVision

Oscar Isaac by Secrets of a marriage

Michael Keaton by Dopesick

Ewan McGregor for Halston

Tahar Rahim by The snake

Best Supporting Actress on Television

Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick

Andie MacDowell by The assistant

Saran Snook by Succession

Hannah Waddingham by Ted lasso

Best Supporting Actor on Television

Billy Crudup by The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin by Succession

Mark Duplass by The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein by Ted lasso

Or Yeoung-su for The Squid Game







