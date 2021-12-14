Javier Bardem, ‘Parallel Mothers’ and Alberto Iglesias, among the nominees
The Foreign Press Association has announced the candidacies of the Golden Globes despite going through the most delicate moment in the history of its awards. Last year they were already questioned for lack of diversity and unethical practices and lack of transparency when choosing both winners and nominees, which caused some of the award-winning stars as Tom Cruise or Scarlett Johansson returned their statuettes. In the midst of its most controversial edition, NBC has announced that do not broadcast the gala on television and for the moment Hollywood is silent. The nominations have been received mainly with the silence of the film studios, as well as the majority of the interpreters, who have been reluctant to show their appreciation in public. At the moment it is not clear if the nominees will attend the ceremony of the 79th edition of the Golden Globes, considered the prelude to the Oscars, to be held on January 9 at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles and can be seen online, through the awards website.
Meanwhile this year there is a large presence of Spaniards among the candidates. Javier Bardem aspires to obtain a statuette for his role in Being the Ricardosby Aaron Sorkin, where he takes on the role of Desi Arnaz, the Cuban husband of television star Lucille Ball, played by Nicole Kidman, who has also earned a nomination. Pedro Almodovar has obtained two nominations with his latest film, Parallel mothers, starring Penelope Cruz, who this time is not among the candidates, and Alberto Iglesias placeholder image, nominated for the original soundtrack of the film by the director from La Mancha.
Best Drama Movie
Belfast by Kenneth Branagh
CODA by Sian Heder
Dune by Denis Villeneuve
The Williams method by Reinaldo Marcus Green
The power of the dog by Jane Campion
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano by Joe Wright
Don’t look up by Adam McKay
Licorice Pizza by Paul Thomas Anderson
tick, tick … BOOM! by Lin-Manuel Miranda
West side story by Steven Spielberg
Best direction
Kenneth Branagh by Belfast
Jane Campion by The power of the dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal by The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg by West side story
Denis Villeneuve for Dune
Best screenplay
Being the Ricardos
Belfast
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
The power of the dog
Best Dramatic Actress
Jessica Chastain by Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman by The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga by The Gucci House
Kristen Stewart by Spencer
Best Dramatic Actor
Mahersala Ali by The swan song
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch by The power of the dog
Will Smith by The Williams method
Denzel Washington for Macbeth
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard by Annette
Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence by Don’t look up
Emma Stone by Cruella
Rachel Zegler by West side story
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio by Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage by Cyrano
Andrew Garfield by tick, tick … BOOM!
Anthony Ramos for In a New York neighborhood
Cooper Hoffman by Licorice Pizza
Best Supporting Actress
Catriona Balfe by Belfast
Ariana DeBose in West side story
Kirsten Dunst in The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis by The Williams method
Ruth Negga by Passing
Best Supporting Actor
Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan by Belfast
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
Troy Kotsur by CODA
Kodi Smith-McPhee by The power of the dog
Best foreign film
Compartment No. 6 by Juho Kuosmanen
Drive my car by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi
It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino
To hero by Asghar Farhadi
Parallel mothers by Pedro Almodóvar
Best Animated Film
Charm by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and Charise Castro Smith
Flee by Jonas Poher Rasmussen
Luca by Enrico Casarosa
My sunny maad by Michaela Pavlátová
Raya and the last dragon by Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Paul Briggs and John Ripa
Best Original Soundtrack
Hans Zimmer by Dune
Germaine Franco by Charm
Alexandre Desplat by The French Chronicle
Alberto Iglesias by Parallel mothers
Johnny Greenwood by The power of the dog
Best Original Song
Be alive from The Williams method
Two Little Caterpillars from Charm
Down to joy from Belfast
Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) from Respect
No time to die from No time to die
Best Dramatic Television Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
The Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only murders in the building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
Best Actress in a Drama Television
Uzo Aduba by In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston by The Morning Show
Christine Baranski by The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss by The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
Best Actor in a Drama Television
Brian Cox by Succession
Lee Jung-jae by The Squid Game
Billy Porter by Pose
Jeremy Strong by Succession
Omar Spy by Lupine
Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder by Hacks
Elle Fanning by The Great
Issa Rae by Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish
Jean Smart by Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson for Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult by The Great
Steve Martin by Only murders in the building
Martin Short by Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis by Ted lasso
Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Dopesick
American Crime Story: Impeachement
The assistant
Mare of Easttown
The Undergrond Railroad
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Chastain by Stories of a marriage
Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen by WandaVision
Margaret Qualley by The assistant
Kate Winslet by Mare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany by WandaVision
Oscar Isaac by Secrets of a marriage
Michael Keaton by Dopesick
Ewan McGregor for Halston
Tahar Rahim by The snake
Best Supporting Actress on Television
Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick
Andie MacDowell by The assistant
Saran Snook by Succession
Hannah Waddingham by Ted lasso
Best Supporting Actor on Television
Billy Crudup by The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin by Succession
Mark Duplass by The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein by Ted lasso
Or Yeoung-su for The Squid Game
