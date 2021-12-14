It has 4 rooms, a recording studio and follows a Spanish style – Para Ti Magazine

The Cuban singer just sold her spectacular Los Angeles home for $ 3.95 million. Built in the ’70s, it has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, super cozy exteriors, a swimming pool with salt water and a recording studio. Shall we go through it together?

The renowned Cuban singer, Camila Cabello, managed to sell his spectacular house The Angels valued at almost $ 4 million, in which he lived for two and a half years.

Located in the exclusive area of Sunset Strip, in Hollywood Hills, was built in the 1970s on a 585-square-meter site, has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, swimming pool with salt water, a recording studio and follows a Spanish style.



The property has an arched double door entry and is protected by a sophisticated security system. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The exteriors of the house are covered by vines and are characterized by being super warm and welcoming. They have an open-air dining room, relaxation areas with a spectacular fireplace and comfortable armchairs, as well as an exclusive space for barbecues.

Next to the pool there is a relaxation area and another that functions as a dining room. Courtesy: Photonoticias

Warm string lights add a romantic touch to the property’s exteriors. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The exteriors are super cozy and have a spectacular outdoor fireplace and a barbecue area. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The interiors of the property are filled with eye-catching details which build into a youthful, creative and airy lifestyle.



The property has unique technology to fully enjoy the outdoor patios. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The main living room It has a unique technology that allows the large windows to be folded in order to fully enjoy the outdoor patios.

One of the most prominent corners of the luxurious property. Courtesy: Photonoticias

A fireplace with hand painted colorful tiles Conquer all eyes in one of the corners of the main living room. Without a doubt, it is one of the most prominent sectors of the luxurious property.

The gourmet kitchen is super operational and open concept. Courtesy: Photonoticias

The gourmet kitchen It is open concept, with luxury finishes, high-end stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and a breakfast island that connects to the dining room. Without a doubt, it is super comfortable and functional.

The kitchen has luxury finishes and has white as the protagonist. Courtesy: Photonoticias

On the upper floor are Three bedrooms, including the main, which is characterized by following a boho chic decor style.

The master bedroom is characterized by following a boho chic style. Courtesy: Photonoticias

All rooms have large walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms with luxury finishes, steam shower and separate bathtub.



The bathrooms are luxuriously finished and all have a steam shower and bathtub. Courtesy: Photonoticias

As expected, the luxurious property also features a recording studio last generation. He does not lack anything!.

How could it be otherwise, the house has a special room for music lovers like Camila. Courtesy: Photonoticias