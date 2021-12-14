It has 4 rooms, a recording studio and follows a Spanish style – Para Ti Magazine
The renowned Cuban singer, Camila Cabello, managed to sell his spectacular house The Angels valued at almost $ 4 million, in which he lived for two and a half years.
Located in the exclusive area of Sunset Strip, in Hollywood Hills, was built in the 1970s on a 585-square-meter site, has 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, swimming pool with salt water, a recording studio and follows a Spanish style.
The exteriors of the house are covered by vines and are characterized by being super warm and welcoming. They have an open-air dining room, relaxation areas with a spectacular fireplace and comfortable armchairs, as well as an exclusive space for barbecues.
The interiors of the property are filled with eye-catching details which build into a youthful, creative and airy lifestyle.
The main living room It has a unique technology that allows the large windows to be folded in order to fully enjoy the outdoor patios.
A fireplace with hand painted colorful tiles Conquer all eyes in one of the corners of the main living room. Without a doubt, it is one of the most prominent sectors of the luxurious property.
The gourmet kitchen It is open concept, with luxury finishes, high-end stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and a breakfast island that connects to the dining room. Without a doubt, it is super comfortable and functional.
On the upper floor are Three bedrooms, including the main, which is characterized by following a boho chic decor style.
All rooms have large walk-in closets and en-suite bathrooms with luxury finishes, steam shower and separate bathtub.
As expected, the luxurious property also features a recording studio last generation. He does not lack anything!.
More information at parati.com.ar