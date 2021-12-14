Is it Camila Cabello or Rosalía? The Viral Optical Illusion That Has Confused the Internet | Music

Jean G. Fowler

A photo caused a debate among users due to the similarity of the singers

Every so often, a photograph goes viral on the Internet that thanks to a type of “optical illusion” becomes a whole discussion between thousands of people who cannot agree, as with the remembered dress that some said was gold and others, blue. Now something similar happens, but with a photo of Camila Cabello, who reminded several of Rosalía.

As is often the case in viral photos, they are originally published with a very different intention, because in reality this time Camila’s image came from an article in The Hollywood Reporter, however, an Internet user noticed that, if you turn the photography, you can “see” Rosalía.

And it is that the similarities such as the tone of hair, skin, red lips and the shape of the singer’s face become more evident when you look at the photograph horizontally or vertically, according to @ jorgegenizz on Twiter, unleashing a wave of comments among those who saw Rosalía or Camila Cabello.

“I thought it was Rosalía”, “It’s the human version of the gold and blue dress”, “What kind of witchcraft is this”, “I see Becky G” and “I’m going to collapse with the amount of comparisons” are some of the feedback you have received. What do you think?