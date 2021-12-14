‘Ironheart’, the heir to Iron Man series will arrive in 2023

14.12.2021 13:41 h.

The legion of fans of the Marvel factory and more specifically of Iron Man are in luck since in the year 2023 will land on Disney + the series considered his heir. Ironheart is the name of this new fiction and where the character of Riri Williams (played by the actress Dominique thorne) is preparing for replace Tony Stark in this next installment of the adventures of the Superheros.

For now little more is known about this new production for the small screen that will feature six episodes and that it does not have a specific date for its premiere. The bets speak of the end of next year, although presumably it can be seen when 2023 has already begun.

What is known of ‘Ironheart’?

Ironheart’s character is not unknown to true Marvel lovers as he appeared in these comics by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato in Invincible Iron Man # 7. Behind this name is Riri Williams, a young engineering prodigy who was commissioned to design her own version of the Iron Man suit from stolen parts. After the death of her father, she along with her entire family moved to live in Chicago and began to work at MIT, the well-known Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

It is precisely in this private university that Riri Williams build the famous armor to fight crime. Something that reaches the ears of Tony Stark who, impressed by the progress of the young woman, decides to have her as an apprentice and young companion of adventures. Precisely this fact and his connection with Iron Man make Ironheart the natural heir to the character. Something that could also be verified in Civil war 2 when Tony Stark falls into a coma and Williams takes his place with the nickname Ironheart.

Ironheart’s character in one of the Marvel / MARVEL comics

Synopsis of the series

With this background, despite the fact that little or nothing is known about the official argument that can be seen in this new series, the followers of Iron Man are already speculating about the plot of this new marvel production. And among these bets, the theory that these episodes will run around the history of the origin of this female character and how he came to shape that armor; as well as the fact of becoming superheroine and face the villains.

Speculation about the plot that also hangs over the cast that will act in this new series. For now, only the presence of actress Dominique Thorne has been confirmed, who will play Riri Williams in the title role of Ironheart. For the New York-born interpreter this is the opportunity to make her first main character after having performed various roles in The Beale Street blues and in Judas and the black messiah.

Will Iron Man appear?

Perhaps it is what his most loyal fans expect, but everything seems to indicate that it will not be possible and that they will be left with the desire to see their favorite superhero on television. In addition to the fate of Tony Stark’s character in Avengers: Endgame, the actor in charge of his interpretation (Robert Downey Jr.) has already said on numerous occasions that I would not repeat the role that has made him so famous internationally.

A character, that of the Iron Man, which appears in American comic books published by Marvel Comics and which was co-created by writer and editor Stan Lee. Behind him is actually a billionaire magnatee ingenious scientist who suffers a serious injury during a kidnapping in the Middle East. It is when his captors force him to create a weapon of mass destruction when Stark, however, shape an armor with which he was able to save his life. Later, he perfects his suit himself to become Iron Man and save the world.

The savior character

When Stan Lee gave life to this character, he did so with the idea of ​​introducing into the world of comics everything that happened around the Cold War and more specifically with the role of technology and industry in the United States in its fight against communism. An idea that was based on this fact of reality to later extrapolate the character in his fight against the terrorism and crime in general.

This has been, in general, the leitmotiv of most of the comics and movies in which Iron Man has appeared. In the case of the seventh art, the aforementioned actor has given life to this superhero in titles such as Marvel cinematic universe: Hombre de Hierro, Iron man 2, The avengers, iron Man 3, Captain America: Civil War or Spider-Man: Homecoming among many others.