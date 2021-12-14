Instagram Russell Brand celebrated being 19 years drug and alcohol free: “There is a way out. It’s possible “| Katy Perry | Eint | Shows

On Monday, December 13, the British comedian Russell Brand He published a video on his Twitter and Instagram account where he appears celebrating his 19 years free from alcohol and drugs. The actor told UsWeekly in a previous interview that he became addicted to heroin at 19, and decided to quit at 27.

“Today I am 19 years old clean and sober. Thank you to all the people in front of me who showed me the way, by my side, who hold my hand, and behind me, who remind me why we all walk this path. Stay Free! ”, wrote on his social networks.

Russell Brand’s inspiring message

The actor of The Tempest (The Tempest, 2010) and Rock of ages (The era of rock, 2012) began his video addressing all those who have fallen into drug addiction to encourage them to seek a change.

“It is possible to live differently if you are a drug addict. It is possible to live differently if you are suffering. It is possible to live differently if you live in a twisted and broken culture, “said the 46-year-old artist.

Russell Brand: If I could, you too

Katy Perry’s ex-husband acknowledged that some of his speech may sound “high-flown”; He also pointed out that the challenge of quitting drugs and addictions is not impossible to overcome if the necessary support is sought.

“Collectively, spirit-motivated human beings willing to change and sacrifice can create wonderful things together,” he said.