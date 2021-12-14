Instagram Caitlyn Jenner was prevented from entering The Beverly Hills Hotel by ripped jeans | Kylie Jenner | Kendall Jenner | Eint | Shows

Caitlyn jenner, a member of the media Kardashian-Jenner clan by his daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, took to Instagram to express his anger after being prevented from having lunch at the famous Polo Lounge of the exclusive The Beverly Hills Hotel, in California, United States.

The activist for the rights of members of the LGBTQI + community published in her Instagram stories, this Monday, December 13, that the reason for the rejection was that she was wearing torn jeans.

The Beverly Hills Hotel has banned Caitlyn Jenner

The former figure of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians was surprised at the hotel’s policies, despite the fact that, she said, she had been a regular at its facilities for several years.

“To hell with their horrible service for not letting me eat lunch because of this little tear in my jeans.” said the 72-year-old celebrity. “They should be ashamed. Disgusting. I have been a patron for decades. No more” , he assured.

On the other hand, a source cited by TMZ stated that Caitlyn Jenner’s entry bar took her by surprise because she was properly combed and made up, and her jeans, more than torn, were worn.

It was also noted that The Beverly Hills Hotel has a no-photos policy to protect the privacy of its guests. However, he did not object to the star of I am Cait (2015) being photographed together with her fans. But he was strict about complying with the dress code.

13.12.2021 | Caitlyn Jenner’s post about what happened at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Photo: Caitlyn Jenner / Instagram

Polo Lounge Responds to Caitlyn Jenner

After Caitlyn Jenner tagged The Dorchester Collection, parent company of The Beverly Hills Hotel and Polo Lounge, a spokesperson for the restaurant told TMZ that the clothing policies are clearly spelled out on its website:

It reads: “At the Polo Lounge, we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped jeans, crop tops, nightwear, bathing suits, and plain shirts. sleeves for men ”.